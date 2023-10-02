Gilas bludgeons Qatar, advances to quarters in Asian Games

The Filipinos will face Iran in the quarterfinals tomorrow at 12 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas barged into the quarterfinals of the 19th Asian Games after venting its ire on Qatar, 80-41, Monday at the ZJU Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China Monday.

Coming off an 87-62 loss against Jordan at the end of the group phase last Saturday, Gilas started hot versus the Qataris and finished hotter as they took a 33-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The steady offense and stingy defense of the Nationals were just too much for Qatar as they erected a 43-point lead, 73-30, after a deuce by CJ Perez toward the end of the third period.

The Filipinos never let up as Qatar only managed to get to 35 points at the closest.

June Mar Fajardo and Perez scored 12 points each with Calvin Oftana chipped in 11.

Justin Brownlee only played eight minute but finished with nine points.

Nedim Muslic was the lone bright spot for Qatar with 12 points.

Gilas will be facing perennial rival Iran next on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.