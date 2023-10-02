^

Sports

Lyceum's Umali wins NCAA Season 99’s 1st Player of the Week plum

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 2, 2023 | 1:21pm
Shawn Umali averaged of 12 points and 5.67 rebounds in three games for the unbeaten Pirates. 
NCAA / GMA

MANILA, Philippines – Lyceum big man Shawn Umali has been named the first NCAA Collegiate Press Corps Player of the Week for NCAA Season 99. 

Umali led the Pirates to a 3-0 start, posting averages of 12 points and 5.67 rebounds. 

With Umali’s bruising presence, Lyceum defeated Benilde, Letran and Perpetual for a flawless record.

He finished with 14 points and six rebounds against the Blazers, 15 points and three rebounds versus Letran, and seven points and eight rebounds against the Altas.

Umali sank pressure-packed free throws against the Blazers in their opening day game to help Lyceum secure the victory despite hurting his ankle.

