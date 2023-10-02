Playoff race continues in Week 4 of MPL PH Season 12

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning champions ECHO are just a few points away from securing the first playoffs spot in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 12.

After Week 4 of the regular season at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati City, the Orcas continue to hold the top spot of the standings with 24 points after nine wins and no losses.

The rest of the standings have seen yet another reshuffle, keeping most of the teams' playoff hopes alive.

Having suffered defeat at the hands of ONIC Philippines, RSG Philippines managed to secure crucial wins against Blacklist International and AP Bren to climb the standings to second place with 17 points at six wins and four losses. Though losing to the raiders, AP Bren's sweep of TNC Pro Team was enough to move them to third place at 15 points ahead of ONIC Philippines, who also has 15 points but loses out on the current head-to-head tie breaker.

The biggest move in the ranking would be Blacklist International, who suffered a three-game losing streak this week, suffering sweeps from ECHO and Smart Omega, and losing a series 1-2, against RSG Philippines. They dropped to fifth place with 13 points after five wins and five loses.

Smart Omega secured a much-needed win against their rivals Blacklist International to keep themselves above Minana EVOS at sixth place with 12 points while the Tigers remain at seventh place with ten points even after winning against Smart Omega and TNC Pro Team.

Still trailing the standings is TNC Pro Team who have yet to bounce back from a seven game losing streak.

The Regular Season of MPL PH Season 12 continues this Friday, October 6 with ONIC Philippines versus AP Bren at 1:30 p.m. followed by Minana EVOS versus Blacklist International at 4 p.m. and Smart Omega against ECHO at 6:30 p.m.