No rust for returning UP gunner Cansino 

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 2, 2023 | 8:54am
Luisa Morales
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — CJ Cansino reintroduced himself to the UAAP on Sunday, as he came up big with 19 points in the UP Fighting Maroons’ 68-51 rout of the Adamson Soaring Falcons at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After a year of absence due to injury, Cansino hardly showed any rust, going 5-of-9 from three. Even coming off of the bench, the returning UAAP champion’s performance was second only to reigning MVP Malick Diouf’s 20-point outing.

Talking about his performance after the game, Cansino expressed elation at returning to the UAAP spotlight.

“Siyempre, unang-una, sobrang saya ko. Thank God na nakabalik ako sa paglalaro,” Cansino said.

“Sobrang happy ko na sa pagbabalik ko, nakatulong pa ako sa team. I hope — isa lang panalangin ko — maging healthy lang ako the whole season.”

Cansino had suffered the injury late in UAAP Season 84, where he briefly returned to play in the finals and lead UP to their first collegiate crown since 1986.

Before this, he also endured a similar injury in his first year in the UAAP, when he was with the UST Growling Tigers.

Now with his final year of eligibility in the UAAP, he hopes to continue making his mark on the team.

That fire to compete was apparent in the game against Adamson, showing a lot of emotions during the contest.

At one point, Cansino went near the audience and shouted “I’m [expletive] back” when he scored a basket late. Looking at it in retrospect, Cansino became a little meek.

“After the game nga medyo nahihiya ako eh kasi alam ko sa sarili ko hindi ako ganun eh. Siguro part na rin yun ng first game at sobrang saya ko na I can’t control my emotions,” he said. 

“Para akong bata na pinalabas ng hapon at di pinatulog. Yun yung feeling ko. Una sa lahat, sorry ako sa fans, sa mga coaches sa naging asta ko kanina. Alam kong di ako ganun and hopefully, I’ll be better next game,” he added.

Cansino and the rest of the Fighting Maroons target a 2-0 start when they face the UE Red Warriors on Wednesday, October 4, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

