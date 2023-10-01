^

Marcial KOs Thai foe for sure Asiad bronze

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 1, 2023 | 10:07pm
Philippines' Eumir Marcial reacts as he fights Algeria's Younes Nemouchi during their men's middle (69-75kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 29, 2021.
LUIS ROBAYO / POOL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial is assured of a bronze medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games after knocking out his Thai opponent Sunday night at the HZ Gymnasium in China.

Marcial knocked out Thailand's Weerapon Jongjoho in the second round of their bout.

The Filipino Olympic bronze medalist unleashed a booming right hook with 14 seconds remaining in the round that connected to the chin of Jongjoho.

The Thai boxer hit the canvas and was unable to beat the 10 count.Marcial will be facing Syria's Ahmad Ghousoon in the semifinals.

The 27-year-old Ghousoon defeated Tajikistan's Shabbos Negmatulloev in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals.

The Philippines is currently ranked 19th in the medal tally list in the Asian Games with a gold, a silver and seven bronze medals so far.

On Sunday, Patrick Coo took home the bronze medal in BMX racing.

Long jumper Janry Ubas, meanwhile, settled for seventh place in the athletics event.

