Japan too much for Asiad quarters-bound Gilas women

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas women ended the preliminary round of the women's basketball competition in the 19th Asian Games with a loss, bowing to mighty Japan, 96-59, Sunday at the HOC Gymnasium in China.

The No. 9-ranked women's basketball team in the world started the game firing on all cylinders, taking a 35-14 lead at the end of one.

They continued to step on the neck of the Filipina hoopers as their lead ballooned to 39.

The Akatsuki Five's defense was too much for the Philippines, forcing them to commit 24 turnovers and stealing the ball away 16 times.

Japan scored 34 points from turnovers and 33 off of fast break points.

They were also able to knock down 22 of their 36 two-point attempts and 14 of their 45 three point attempts.

Aika Hirashita waxed hot for Japan, finishing with 26 points. Saki Hayashi followed suit with 17 markers.

Janine Pontejos led Gilas with 13 points. No other Filipina finished in double-digits.

Despite the loss, the Filipinas will head to the quarterfinals.

The Philippines ended group play with a 2-1 win-loss record, while Japan came out of the group unblemished in three games.