Yulo hits snag in Paris Olympic bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 1, 2023 | 6:53pm
MANILA, Philippines -- Carlos Yulo crashed in his first attempt in making the Paris Olympics next year, failing to make the final of this year's Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium.

Yulo fell in his first attempt in his pet event, vault, which was required for the qualification to the finals.

The Filipino star ended the tournament dead-last among the gymnasts who finished as he garnered a score of 67.765.

He scored 14.600 in floor, 13.233 in pommel horse, 11.566 in rings, 14.666 in parallel bars and 13.700 in horizontal bar.

The Tokyo Olympic gymnast skipped the Hangzhou Asian Games to compete in the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

This as he tried to get a ticket to next year's Paris Olympics.

Eight athletes will qualify to next year's meet through the 2023 World Championships.

A total of 192 artistic gymnasts will compete in the Olympics.

The 2024 World Cup Series will also offer two quotas per gender for each apparatus, according to the Olympics website, and final quotas will be earned at the 2024 Continental Championships in the all-around events.

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS

OLYMPICS
