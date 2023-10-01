^

Working on physique pays off for Quiambao with stellar play in Archers win vs Tams

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 1, 2023 | 6:30pm
Kevin Quiambao dropped 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in La Salle's victory over FEU
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Kevin Quiambao came out with a fitter build as the De La Salle Green Archers opened their UAAP Season 86 campaign with a convincing win over the FEU Tamaraws, 87-76, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday night.

After missing La Salle’s last two games in Season 85 due to sickness, Quiambao was eager to finally make his presence felt anew. Noticeably leaner, Quiambao had no problems asserting his dominance against the Tamaraws, finishing with a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Asked about the development after the game, the former rookie of the year credited the change to new head coach Topex Robinson.

Quiambao said his mentor motivated him to work on himself and realize his full potential.

“First of all, si Coach Topex, nakitaan niya ako ng potential and narealize ko na gusto ko din pala i-up yung level ko and ayun, nakaka-adik mag-grind pag gusto mo talaga may maabot ka sa buhay,” he said.

“And hindi lang sa basketball. Tuwing nag-gi-gym ako, yung stress, nawawala lahat, so good thing naman na yung program namin ni coach Migs Aytona, kumbaga, instilled sa system ni Coach Topex. So ayun, so far so good naman.”

His impact showed on the stats not just on how much he contributed, but more importantly when those contributions came.

In the clutch, as FEU were attempting to make a comeback late in the game, Quiambao hit a turnaround jumper to give the Taft squad breathing space, 86-73 with 52.2 left in the ball game.

He also had some timely passes prior to that which turned into big baskets for La Salle.

Even as he came away with player of the game honors, Quiambao said he was simply following Robinson’s system.

“More on follow the system pa rin. And ayun nga, medyo nagr-run nga yung FEU noon. Di ko naman pwede, di naman pwedeng nasa amin yung takeover mode, kailangan within the system, within the flow, so, good thing naexecute naman namin and thankful kami na nanalo kami.”

The young gun hopes to continue making waves for the Green Archers when they face perennial rival Ateneo on Wednesday, October 4.

