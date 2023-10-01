^

Sports

Junior PGT staging earns praise from top young golfers

Philstar.com
October 1, 2023 | 4:07pm
Junior PGT staging earns praise from top young golfers

MANILA, Philippines -- For Mona Sarines and Javi Bautista, being able to play in the ICTSI Junior PGT Series is a fresh impetus to their growth as players dreaming of becoming big someday.

“I enjoyed the JPGT Series because the tournaments are like the ones in Thailand. It is so organized that it makes me want to play in more (JPGT) tournaments in the future,” said Sarines, one of two siblings, the other being Lisa, who made it to the national finals of the girls’ 11-12 division of the inaugural series which features the drive, chip and putt (DCP) challenge and 18-hole tournaments.

She racked up two victories in stroke play formats and nailed one in DCP to lead the finals cast with 30 points culled from her three best points total in five rounds.

Precious Zaragosa came in second with 29 points on two victories and a couple of runner-up finishes while Lisa Sarines pooled 25 points for third followed by Tiffany Bernardino and Althea Bañez, who scored 20 and 19, respectively.

“My overall experience was really fulfilling,” said Mona. “I wasn’t expecting to be the overall champion (in the elims) but I was hoping to win. I was really happy with my performance and it really made want to win so I did my best and I won,” said Mona.

Bautista also used that mindset to top the boys’ 11-12 play on a victory each in DCP and 18-hole tournament and a runner-up effort in the other stroke play worth 29 points.

He towed Aenzo Sulaik, who scored 25 points, and Jacobo Gomez, Iñigo Gallardo and Lujo Gomez, who matched 23-point outputs to the finals that will also feature the top finishers in the other age-group divisions, including boys’ and girls’ 9-10, 13-14 and 15-18.

Spicing up the finals cast are 19 qualifiers from the JPGT VisMin Series.

Like Mona, Bautista relishes the chance to play in the pioneering circuit designed to provide the youngsters a venue to sharpen their skills in all aspects of the game and develop their mental toughness at the early stages of their respective careers.

“I just started competing last year actually,” said Bautista. “So with the local organizing golf tournaments I have joined, I can say that this ICTSI JPGT Series, so far, is the most organized. From registration to awarding to weather and evacuation plan on stormy dates and to ease in inquiries. It’s the best local experience ever, even my parents are amazed.”

Working on “always to do your best” mantra, Bautista, also a varsity soccer player, exudes confidence in the run-up to Tuesday’s (October 3) national finals of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. at The Country Club in Laguna.

“Our goal every day is to be our best version in everything we do – whether practice, workout, school, football, fairway, tournament. My mentor coach constantly reminds me that ‘we are a sum of all the opportunities we’re given daily’.”

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Bolts reel to another loss

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Morocco’s Faith Union Sport sent Meralco to the brink of a total shutout in the Doha International Basketball Championship with a 75-56 beating in Friday night’s classification game.
Sports
fbtw
Obiena vaults to Asiad glory

Obiena vaults to Asiad glory

By Abac Cordero | 17 hours ago
EJ Obiena’s heart of gold was on full display yesterday in the 19th Asian Games here.
Sports
fbtw

RHJ, Jordan 5 snap Gilas’ streak

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Just like in their recent PBA titular duel, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was a cold-blooded killer against coach Tim Cone and Justin Brownlee.
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs upset Blue Eagles

Bulldogs upset Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles started off its UAAP Season 86 men's basketball championship defense on a low note after absorbing...
Sports
fbtw
Momowei precious for UE Warriors

Momowei precious for UE Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The late addition of Nigerian big man Precious Momowei for the UE Red Warriors was an "answered prayer," head coach Jack Santiago...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alvarez dominates Jermell Charlo to retain undisputed super middleweight world title

Alvarez dominates Jermell Charlo to retain undisputed super middleweight world title

4 hours ago
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez reaffirmed his super middleweight supremacy on Saturday with a devastating unanimous decision victory...
Sports
fbtw
China to make Mobile Legends debut in M5 Wild Card

China to make Mobile Legends debut in M5 Wild Card

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Moonton Games has announced the final region joining the M5 wild card in Malaysia this November: China.
Sports
fbtw
Knights stay winless, fall vs Generals

Knights stay winless, fall vs Generals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The four-peat seeking Letran Knights dropped their third straight game in Season 99 of the NCAA men's basketball tourney,...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tams shock foul-prone Lady Archers in UAAP opener

Lady Tams shock foul-prone Lady Archers in UAAP opener

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The FEU Lady Tamaraws had a perfect start to their UAAP Season 86 campaign after a 75-68 shocker over the DLSU Lady Archers...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with