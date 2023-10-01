China to make Mobile Legends debut in M5 Wild Card

MANILA, Philippines -- Moonton Games has announced the final region joining the M5 wild card in Malaysia this November: China.

Prior to the announcement, Moonton Games’ social media accounts posted a greeting in Mandarin, prompting speculations of the inclusion of China to the M-series’ first wildcard qualifiers.

Announced during the grand finals of this year’s Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC), the M5 Wild Card is the first wild card qualifiers of Mobile Legends Bang Bang to its world championship. Prior to this, teams could only qualify to the M-series by winning (or in the case of the Philippines and Indonesia finishing in the top two) their respective region’s Mobile Legends Professional League.

China joins seven other regions (Malaysia, MEKONG, Latin America, South Asia, Mongolia, Eastern Europe/Central Asia, and Middle East/North Africa) that will compete for two slots to the Mobile Legends Bang Bang M5 World Championship to be held in the Philippines in December, where Philippine team ECHO is the defending champion.