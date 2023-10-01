^

Sports

China to make Mobile Legends debut in M5 Wild Card

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 1, 2023 | 1:26pm
China to make Mobile Legends debut in M5 Wild Card

MANILA, Philippines -- Moonton Games has announced the final region joining the M5 wild card in Malaysia this November: China. 

Prior to the announcement, Moonton Games’ social media accounts posted a greeting in Mandarin, prompting speculations of the inclusion of China to the M-series’ first wildcard qualifiers. 

Announced during the grand finals of this year’s Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC), the M5 Wild Card is the first wild card qualifiers of Mobile Legends Bang Bang to its world championship. Prior to this, teams could only qualify to the M-series by winning (or in the case of the Philippines and Indonesia finishing in the top two) their respective region’s Mobile Legends Professional League. 

China joins seven other regions (Malaysia, MEKONG, Latin America, South Asia, Mongolia, Eastern Europe/Central Asia, and Middle East/North Africa) that will compete for two slots to the Mobile Legends Bang Bang M5 World Championship to be held in the Philippines in December, where Philippine team ECHO is the defending champion.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

RHJ, Jordan 5 snap Gilas’ streak

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Just like in their recent PBA titular duel, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was a cold-blooded killer against coach Tim Cone and Justin Brownlee.
Sports
fbtw

TNT, Bolts ready for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It’s all systems go as EASL’s first home-and-away season reels off on Oct. 11 with PBA Governors Cup champion TNT taking on the Chiba Jets at the Funabashi Arena, less than an hour’s drive from...
Sports
fbtw

Tall order for Philippines batters

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
No less than World No. 1 Japan will be the Philippines’ first opponent in its comeback to men’s baseball at the Asian Games after a 17-year sit-out but Philippine Amateur Baseball Association secretary-general...
Sports
fbtw

Bolts reel to another loss

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Morocco’s Faith Union Sport sent Meralco to the brink of a total shutout in the Doha International Basketball Championship with a 75-56 beating in Friday night’s classification game.
Sports
fbtw

JPGT national finals tee off Tuesday

14 hours ago
Levonne Talion and Patrick Tambalque hope to ride the momentum of their respective flourishing elims campaign and push forward in pursuit of the coveted championship in the national finals of the ICTSI Junior PGT...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Clint Escamis happy to be back in Mapua Red

Clint Escamis happy to be back in Mapua Red

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Two games. Two wins.Early in this NCAA Season 99 and the Mapua Cardinals are feeling good about themselves after crushing...
Sports
fbtw
Arevalo cracks solid 65, nears Epson Tour breakthrough

Arevalo cracks solid 65, nears Epson Tour breakthrough

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Abby Arevalo exploded with a blistering 65 so solid it thrust her into the lead of the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic and earned...
Sports
fbtw
Momowei precious for UE Warriors

Momowei precious for UE Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The late addition of Nigerian big man Precious Momowei for the UE Red Warriors was an "answered prayer," head coach Jack Santiago...
Sports
fbtw
Ryu fires another 64 to lead LPGA NW Arkansas Championship

Ryu fires another 64 to lead LPGA NW Arkansas Championship

4 hours ago
South Korean rookie Ryu Hae-ran fired a second straight bogey-free seven-under par 64 to grab a two-stroke lead after Saturday's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with