Knights stay winless, fall vs Generals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 1, 2023 | 12:55pm
Knights stay winless, fall vs Generals
The EAC Generals kept the Letran Knights winless in the NCAA Season 99
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines -- The four-peat seeking Letran Knights dropped their third straight game in Season 99 of the NCAA men's basketball tourney, this time at the hands of the EAC Generals, 75-65, Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

King Gurtiza led the Generals with a big 23-point and six-rebound performance.

JP Maguliano followed suit with a double-double of 14 points and 11 boards.

The Generals led by just four, 56-52, heading into the fourth quarter. But they executed just the right stops as they pulled away late.

Letran shot horrendously from the field, making 24 of their 67 field goal attempts.

They also made just two of their 22 3-pointers.

EAC, meanwhile, ended up shooting 42% from the field, making 29 of their 69 attempts.

Deo Cuajao led Letran with 12 points.

Star guard Kurt Reyson struggled from the field, making just one field goal of his 12 attempts to finish with seven points.

Letran is now 0-3 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.EAC, meanwhile, is flawless in two games.

