Lady Tams shock foul-prone Lady Archers in UAAP opener

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 1, 2023 | 12:23pm
Josee Kaputu powered the Lady Tamaraws with 27 points.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Lady Tamaraws had a perfect start to their UAAP Season 86 campaign after a 75-68 shocker over the DLSU Lady Archers at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

In the contest that opened the curtain for women’s hoops in the new collegiate season, the Morayta-based squad scored a wire-to-wire victory over last year’s runners-up.

Josee Kaputu led the cavalry with 27 points, nine rebounds and three assists, dominating in the paint as DLSU scrambled to stop her.

It didn’t help that La Salle’s foreign student-athlete, Aji Bojang, picked up three quick fouls early in the game, leaving the Lady Archers vulnerable near the basket.

Even as Kaputu did the heavy lifting for the Lady Tams, she also had support from her teammates. Queenie Aquino and Jamerin Delos Santos chipped in 13 and 10 markers, respectively.Delos Santos also had five boards, seven assists and a steal.

Knowing the caliber of DLSU’s play, FEU head coach Bert Flores hopes this sets the tone for the rest of their season.

“Matagal kaming nagprepare nito, umaga’t hapon, nagpapractice kami… Tayo, from 7[th place] ang kalaban natin, runner-up, kaya malaking isda rin to. Pang-taas kumpyansa ito,” said Flores after the game.

Meanwhile, La Salle will be eager to bounce back.Tricia Mendoza was the bright spot for Coach Cholo Villanueva with 23 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Facing rivals Ateneo next, Villanueva said they will do everything they can to get on the board.

“Of course, we always don’t want to lose to the other school. So we’ll be giving everything that we’ve got,” said Villanueva.

BASKETBALL

FEU

LA SALLE

UAAP

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Tall order for Philippines batters

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
No less than World No. 1 Japan will be the Philippines’ first opponent in its comeback to men’s baseball at the Asian Games after a 17-year sit-out but Philippine Amateur Baseball Association secretary-general...
Sports
RHJ, Jordan 5 snap Gilas’ streak

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Just like in their recent PBA titular duel, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was a cold-blooded killer against coach Tim Cone and Justin Brownlee.
Sports
TNT, Bolts ready for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s all systems go as EASL’s first home-and-away season reels off on Oct. 11 with PBA Governors Cup champion TNT taking on the Chiba Jets at the Funabashi Arena, less than an hour’s drive from...
Sports
Negrense claims WBC Asia silver bantamweight title

Negrense claims WBC Asia silver bantamweight title

By Gilbert Bayoran | 13 hours ago
Negrense Herlan Gomez (11-1, 8 KOs) now has two Asian boxing championship belts.
Sports
Bolts reel to another loss

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Morocco’s Faith Union Sport sent Meralco to the brink of a total shutout in the Doha International Basketball Championship with a 75-56 beating in Friday night’s classification game.
Sports
&lsquo;Inexcusable&rsquo;: Baldwin rues Ateneo&rsquo;s lack of &lsquo;fight&rsquo; vs NU

‘Inexcusable’: Baldwin rues Ateneo’s lack of ‘fight’ vs NU

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
One big blank?
Sports
Lady Warriors gain SSL playoff spot

Lady Warriors gain SSL playoff spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
The University of the East caught the last playoff bus in Pool A while Far Eastern U completed a Pool D sweep in the penultimate...
Sports
JPGT national finals tee off Tuesday

13 hours ago
Levonne Talion and Patrick Tambalque hope to ride the momentum of their respective flourishing elims campaign and push forward in pursuit of the coveted championship in the national finals of the ICTSI Junior PGT...
Sports
Europe primed for historic week

Europe primed for historic week

13 hours ago
Europe got off to another fast start on the second day of the Ryder Cup on Saturday, piling the pressure on the United States...
Sports
