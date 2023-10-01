Lady Tams shock foul-prone Lady Archers in UAAP opener

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Lady Tamaraws had a perfect start to their UAAP Season 86 campaign after a 75-68 shocker over the DLSU Lady Archers at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

In the contest that opened the curtain for women’s hoops in the new collegiate season, the Morayta-based squad scored a wire-to-wire victory over last year’s runners-up.

Josee Kaputu led the cavalry with 27 points, nine rebounds and three assists, dominating in the paint as DLSU scrambled to stop her.

It didn’t help that La Salle’s foreign student-athlete, Aji Bojang, picked up three quick fouls early in the game, leaving the Lady Archers vulnerable near the basket.

Even as Kaputu did the heavy lifting for the Lady Tams, she also had support from her teammates. Queenie Aquino and Jamerin Delos Santos chipped in 13 and 10 markers, respectively.Delos Santos also had five boards, seven assists and a steal.

Knowing the caliber of DLSU’s play, FEU head coach Bert Flores hopes this sets the tone for the rest of their season.

“Matagal kaming nagprepare nito, umaga’t hapon, nagpapractice kami… Tayo, from 7[th place] ang kalaban natin, runner-up, kaya malaking isda rin to. Pang-taas kumpyansa ito,” said Flores after the game.

Meanwhile, La Salle will be eager to bounce back.Tricia Mendoza was the bright spot for Coach Cholo Villanueva with 23 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Facing rivals Ateneo next, Villanueva said they will do everything they can to get on the board.

“Of course, we always don’t want to lose to the other school. So we’ll be giving everything that we’ve got,” said Villanueva.