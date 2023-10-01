‘Inexcusable’: Baldwin rues Ateneo’s lack of ‘fight’ vs NU

MANILA, Philippines – One big blank?

Ateneo's blowout defeat against the NU Bulldogs happened because the team did not show its fight, head coach Tab Baldwin said.

The defending champions suffered a 77-64 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs in their UAAP Season 86 opener on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Baldwin did not mince words on the Blue Eagles’ performance.

"We are very disappointed with our performance. I think the words that mean so much to Ateneans, ‘One Big Fight’. The word fight was left out today and that is inexcusable," Baldwin told reporters after the game.

The Bulldogs carved Ateneo’s defense as they made 31 of their 61 shots from the field, good for 50.8%.

Ateneo, meanwhile, gave up 43 rebounds to the Bulldogs against 30 of their own.

"I think they really played with good composure today, and we did not. We did not execute our offense as well, but really, when you give up 51% shooting to your opposition, you get outrebounded as badly as we got outrebounded, you’re not gonna win. And we got beaten badly," Baldwin said.

After the game, Baldwin took about half an hour before meeting the press as he talked to his wards.

He said that the Bulldogs forced them to rotate and rotate in defense, which led them to give up that many boards.

"They had a great start. They did exactly what we knew they were capable of doing, they attacked the rim indiscriminately. We did a terrible job staying in front of our men and they got us in defensive rotations. When you do that, you’re gonna have a hard time on the boards and when you look at our rebounding numbers, we’re pretty atrocious from our big men," Baldwin said.

"So, by forcing us into rotations, they got access to offensive rebounds. We had eight blow-bys and gave up seven offensive rebounds in the first quarter so that’s the story of the first quarter. That’s why they put 23 on the board and we were lucky to be in the game at that point.”

NU led by as much as 20 points as they got outhustled every step of the way.

He then tipped his hat to NU head coach Jeff Napa, saying the Bulldogs are a "very, very composed and solid basketball team."