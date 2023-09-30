Asia's king of vault reigns: Obiena soars to nail elusive Asiad gold

EJ Obiena, the World No. 2, set a new Asian Games record with his 5.90 meters.

HANGZHOU, China — EJ Obiena´s heart of gold was on full display Saturday evening in the 19th Asian Games here.

Under the bright lights and in front of a huge crowd at the 80,800-seat Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, Obiena proved that he’s Asia’s king of pole vault, blowing away the field and winning the gold medal with so much to spare.

“It was like an icing on the cake. To me this is the biggest job. Our country needed it. And it’s my job to bring it,” he told Pinoy medieman.

“A lot of people I think expected it — putting pressure on my shoulders. I think you guys put it out there like it was a sure gold,” Obiena added.

Well, it was.

Obiena, the World No. 2, set a new Asian Games record with his 5.90 meters. He went for a personal best of 6.02 meters but failed to clear the bar. On his last try, his feet touched the bar.

But it didn’t really matter after all. The gold medal, the first for Team Philippines in this Asian Games, was in the bag.

Bokai Huang of China took the silver a 5.65 and was cheered on like he was the winner. Al Hizam Hussain of Saudi Arabia got the bronze with a similar 5.65.

After clearing 5.55 and 5.75 then the 5.90 meters right on his first attempt, Obiena, in white, already had his hands to his face on the way down. He did the back-flip while on the mat. Then he raised his arms, pointed to the skies and faced the small but cheerful Philippine gallery with flags being waved.

Then Obiena walked over to his coach, the legendary Vitaly Petrov. They exchanged a few words and embraced each other for a job well done.

The last time the Philippines won an Asian Games gold in athletics was in 1986 in Seoul, when the late Lydia de Vega Mercado ruled the century dash and was acclaimed as Asia’s Sprint Queen. The last medal for the country came in 1994 in Hiroshima courtesy of Elma Muros Posadas in women’s long jump.

Also, for the first time in this Games, the Philippine national anthem was played during a medal ceremony.

It was the first gold for Team Philippines after a full week of full-blown action here. It’s the cherry on top of the ice cream for the Philippines which has one silver in wushu, and six bronze medals in poomsae, wushu and tennis, two of them involving 18-year-old Alex Eala.

Regardless of what happens in the days ahead, the Filipinos will not go home empty-handed as far as the gold medal is concerned.