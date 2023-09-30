Japan humbles Filipinas with 8-1 rout in Asiad KO quarters

Up next for the Filipinas is the second round of the Olympic qualifiers in Australia in October.

MANILA, Philippines — A goal by Sarina Bolden softened the blow for the Filipinas as they kissed goodbye their medal hopes in the 19th Asian Games after a humbling 1-8 loss to Japan in the quarterfinals of the women’s football tournament in China on Saturday.

Mami Ueno came off the bench and scored four goals in the second half as the Filipinas were down to 10 women for most of the contest, finishing their maiden campaign in the Asiad as quarterfinalists.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, the Filipinas were able to hold their ground — particularly in a rainy first half — where they held Nadeshiko scoreless until the 39th minute, even as skipper Hali Long was sent off with a record card near the half-hour mark.

But Japan caught a breakthrough near halftime after Isabella Pasion was called for the hand-ball inside the box, which sent Momoko Tanikawa to the penalty spot.

She slotted the penalty kick past Olivia McDaniel to break the deuce, 1-nil.

After a weather delay and the halftime break, the Filipinas soldiered on undermanned even as Haruka Osawa and Shu Chiba piled on the goals to make it 3-0 for the Japanese side.

Still, the reigning AFF Women’s Champions continued to push, which was rewarded with a Bolden header at the 68th minute off of a corner kick to pump life into their semis hopes, 1-3.

But momentum swung right back to Nadeshiko’s side as Ueno scored her first goal of the game from the penalty spot at the 76th minute — Alisha Del Campo was whistled for a foul inside the box, giving Japan its second PK of the game.

She then continued the onslaught, scoring two more goals in quick succession to bury the Filipinas. She added the icing on the cake with a goal in added time.

Osawa tacked on the game’s final goal near the full-time whistle as she converted on a rebound from a McDaniel save. She finished with a brace for herself.

Despite the exit, the Filipinas end their first-ever appearance in the Asian Games with two wins and earn the distinction of being the only team to score against the Nadeshiko so far in this edition of the tournament.

