^

Sports

Japan humbles Filipinas with 8-1 rout in Asiad KO quarters

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 30, 2023 | 10:08pm
Japan humbles Filipinas with 8-1 rout in Asiad KO quarters
Up next for the Filipinas is the second round of the Olympic qualifiers in Australia in October.
Photo from Philippine Football Federations / Philippine Women's National Team

MANILA, Philippines — A goal by Sarina Bolden softened the blow for the Filipinas as they kissed goodbye their medal hopes in the 19th Asian Games after a humbling 1-8 loss to Japan in the quarterfinals of the women’s football tournament in China on Saturday.

Mami Ueno came off the bench and scored four goals in the second half as the Filipinas were down to 10 women for most of the contest, finishing their maiden campaign in the Asiad as quarterfinalists.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, the Filipinas were able to hold their ground — particularly in a rainy first half — where they held Nadeshiko scoreless until the 39th minute, even as skipper Hali Long was sent off with a record card near the half-hour mark.

But Japan caught a breakthrough near halftime after Isabella Pasion was called for the hand-ball inside the box, which sent Momoko Tanikawa to the penalty spot.

She slotted the penalty kick past Olivia McDaniel to break the deuce, 1-nil.

After a weather delay and the halftime break, the Filipinas soldiered on undermanned even as Haruka Osawa and Shu Chiba piled on the goals to make it 3-0 for the Japanese side.

Still, the reigning AFF Women’s Champions continued to push, which was rewarded with a Bolden header at the 68th minute off of a corner kick to pump life into their semis hopes, 1-3.

But momentum swung right back to Nadeshiko’s side as Ueno scored her first goal of the game from the penalty spot at the 76th minute — Alisha Del Campo was whistled for a foul inside the box, giving Japan its second PK of the game.

She then continued the onslaught, scoring two more goals in quick succession to bury the Filipinas. She added the icing on the cake with a goal in added time.

Osawa tacked on the game’s final goal near the full-time whistle as she converted on a rebound from a McDaniel save. She finished with a brace for herself.

Despite the exit, the Filipinas end their first-ever appearance in the Asian Games with two wins and earn the distinction of being the only team to score against the Nadeshiko so far in this edition of the tournament.

Up next for the Filipinas is the second round of the Olympic qualifiers in Australia in October.

vuukle comment

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES 2023

FILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas faces tough challenge in Jordan, RHJ

Gilas faces tough challenge in Jordan, RHJ

By Abac Cordero | 23 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas returns to the floor today to face Jordan, a team that poses a clear and present danger for the Filipinos...
Sports
fbtw
Guce sizzles with 68, trails leaders by 1 in Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic

Guce sizzles with 68, trails leaders by 1 in Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Clariss Guce banked on a solid frontside charge to shoot a four-under 68 and trail American Auston Kim, Alena Sharp of Canada...
Sports
fbtw

Ateneo starts title defense vs NU

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Ateneo opens its title-retention bid in an expected knife-edge duel with ever-pesky National U as host University of the East locks horn with the new-look Santo Tomas in the highly-anticipated opener of UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Padrigao starts new chapter, enters Tigers' lair

Padrigao starts new chapter, enters Tigers' lair

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Embattled point guard Forthsky Padrigao has transferred to UST.
Sports
fbtw
Folayang stops Khan; Loman falls short vs Lineker

Folayang stops Khan; Loman falls short vs Lineker

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
“Landslide” is back.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ramos finishes 5th in Asiad weightlifting

Ramos finishes 5th in Asiad weightlifting

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Filipino weightlifter Rosegie Ramos missed the podium in the women's 49 kilogram division after finishing fifth in the competition...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine badminton squad tests mettle in BWF World Junior tilt

Philippine badminton squad tests mettle in BWF World Junior tilt

5 hours ago
A lean six-man Philippine junior badminton team is set to leave Manila for the United States on Saturday to compete in the...
Sports
fbtw
Talion, Tambalque ready for JPGT golf tilt national finals

Talion, Tambalque ready for JPGT golf tilt national finals

6 hours ago
Levonne Talion and Patrick Tambalque hope to ride the momentum of their respective flourishing elims campaign and push forward...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles this UAAP Season 86

Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles this UAAP Season 86

By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
For the 12th time in their UAAP history, the Ateneo Blue Eagles find themselves opening the season as defending champion...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with