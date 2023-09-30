Bulldogs upset Blue Eagles

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles started off its UAAP Season 86 men's basketball championship defense on a low note after absorbing a shocking 77-64 loss against the NU Bulldogs Saturday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Going into the third quarter leading by eight, 55-47, NU started the final quarter with 10 straight points to take a massive 65-47 lead.

Since then, the Bulldogs never looked back.

The lead grew to 20, 70-50, following a top-of-the-key 3-pointer by Patrick Yu.

Ateneo tried to cut the lead but it was too late.

Ten NU players scored in the game led by Yu with 12 points. Steve Nash Enrique chipped in 10 markers.

Gam Bomez and Sean Quitevis led Ateneo with 12 points apiece while Ian Espinosa had 10.

NU finished the game making more than half of their field goals, going 31-of-61 from the field. This, compared to the 20-of-56 field goal shooting for the defending champions.

The Legarda-based cagers also outhustled and outrebounded Ateneo, 43-30.

"It is just a win. We just continue pushing ourselves to the limit so we can give a good performance," NU head coach Jeff Napa told reporters after the game.

"This win does not guarantee that we will go to the Final Four," he added.