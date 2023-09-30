Gilas loses steam vs Jordan for 1st Asiad loss

CJ Perez in action for Gilas Pilipinas against Jordan.

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas lost its first game in the Hangzhou Asian Games after bowing to Jordan, 87-62, Saturday night in the final game of Group C at the HOC Gymnasium in China.

The Nationals trailed by double digits at the start of the second half, 43-29, after a split from the free throw line by Mohammad Hussein.

Gilas stormed back and tied the game at 52-all after unleashing a 23-9 barrage, capped by a CJ Perez deuce with 1:24 remaining in the third quarter.

But Jordan finished the quarter with a 7-0 run punctuated by a last-second shot by Ahmad Al Dwairi to take a 59-52 lead heading into the fourth.

Jordan rode the momentum as they cruised through the finish line, as Gilas struggled to buy a basket.

An Ashraf Alhendi field goal gave Jordan its biggest lead, 87-60, with 29 seconds remaining.

A two-pointer by Japeth Aguilar set the final score as Jordan denied the Philippines an outright quarterfinals entry.

Hollis-Jefferson paced Jordan with 24 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Brownlee, for his part, also finished with 24 points to lead Gilas Pilipinas, but he had a game-low plus minus of -24.

Scottie Thompson was the only other Gilas player who scored in double digits with 11 points.

The Philippines ended the preliminary round with a 2-1 win-loss record, while Jordan won all of its three assignments in Group C.