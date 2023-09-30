Que keeps title bid going after 72 in Taiwan Mercuries Masters

MANILA, Philippines – Angelo Que fought back with a gutsy even-par 72 Saturday after a 74 and stayed with striking distance of Korean Taehee Lee and S. Chikkarangappa of India after three rounds of the Taiwan Mercuries Masters heading to a wild finish in Chinese-Taipei.

Que, who tied for the lead with a first round 69, groped for form from tee to green but made up with superb putting, finishing with 27 putts marked by six one-putt for pars.

He pooled a 215 for joint fourth with India’s Veer Ahlawat, Jaco Ahlers of South Africa, Thai Sadom Kaewkanjana and American Jarin Todd, who shot 70, 72, 73 and 74, respectively.

Lee came through with a 69 at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club to tie Chikkarangappa, who matched par 72, at 212, one stroke ahead of New Zealand’s Ben Campbell, who assembled a 213 after a 73.

Que, seeking a fourth Asian Tour victory, hit just five fairways and missed the greens nine times but one-putted Nos. 2, 3, 5, 10, 12 and 17 to remain in the thick of things in the $1 million championship.

In Japan, Justin delos Santos rallied with a four-under 67 to move to joint 17th in the third round of the Ventosa Tokai Classic paced by locals Takumi Kanaya and Yuta Kinoshita at the Miyoshi Country Club West course in Aichi Prefecture, also Saturday.

Kanaya fired a 67 while Kinoshita carded a 68 as they matched 202s for a one-shot lead over Rikuya Hoshino, who also put in a five-under card for 203 at the par-71 layout.

Delosa Santos fired three birdies in a backside start then rebounded from a bogey on No. 3 with closing back-to-back birdies for 33-34 and a 209.

Juvic Pagunsan hit three straight birdies from No. 13 and added another on No. 8 but the ace Filipino shotmaker made three bogeys and a double bogey for a 72 and joint 33rd at 212.