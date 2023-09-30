^

Sports

Que keeps title bid going after 72 in Taiwan Mercuries Masters

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 30, 2023 | 6:27pm
Que keeps title bid going after 72 in Taiwan Mercuries Masters
Angelo Que

MANILA, Philippines – Angelo Que fought back with a gutsy even-par 72 Saturday after a 74 and stayed with striking distance of Korean Taehee Lee and S. Chikkarangappa of India after three rounds of the Taiwan Mercuries Masters heading to a wild finish in Chinese-Taipei.

Que, who tied for the lead with a first round 69, groped for form from tee to green but made up with superb putting, finishing with 27 putts marked by six one-putt for pars.

He pooled a 215 for joint fourth with India’s Veer Ahlawat, Jaco Ahlers of South Africa, Thai Sadom Kaewkanjana and American Jarin Todd, who shot 70, 72, 73 and 74, respectively.

Lee came through with a 69 at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club to tie Chikkarangappa, who matched par 72, at 212, one stroke ahead of New Zealand’s Ben Campbell, who assembled a 213 after a 73.

Que, seeking a fourth Asian Tour victory, hit just five fairways and missed the greens nine times but one-putted Nos. 2, 3, 5, 10, 12 and 17 to remain in the thick of things in the $1 million championship.

In Japan, Justin delos Santos rallied with a four-under 67 to move to joint 17th in the third round of the Ventosa Tokai Classic paced by locals Takumi Kanaya and Yuta Kinoshita at the Miyoshi Country Club West course in Aichi Prefecture, also Saturday.

Kanaya fired a 67 while Kinoshita carded a 68 as they matched 202s for a one-shot lead over Rikuya Hoshino, who also put in a five-under card for 203 at the par-71 layout.

Delosa Santos fired three birdies in a backside start then rebounded from a bogey on No. 3 with closing back-to-back birdies for 33-34 and a 209.

Juvic Pagunsan hit three straight birdies from No. 13 and added another on No. 8 but the ace Filipino shotmaker made three bogeys and a double bogey for a 72 and joint 33rd at 212.

vuukle comment

ANGELO QUE

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas faces tough challenge in Jordan, RHJ

Gilas faces tough challenge in Jordan, RHJ

By Abac Cordero | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas returns to the floor today to face Jordan, a team that poses a clear and present danger for the Filipinos...
Sports
fbtw

Ateneo starts title defense vs NU

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Ateneo opens its title-retention bid in an expected knife-edge duel with ever-pesky National U as host University of the East locks horn with the new-look Santo Tomas in the highly-anticipated opener of UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Women's hoops continue to get share of spotlight in UAAP Season 86

Women's hoops continue to get share of spotlight in UAAP Season 86

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Philippine women’s basketball is looking to maintain its upward momentum as collegiate action resumes in the UAAP this...
Sports
fbtw
Women hoopers, men spikers also get crack at Collegiate Press Corps weekly player awards

Women hoopers, men spikers also get crack at Collegiate Press Corps weekly player awards

1 day ago
Women’s basketball and men’s volleyball will get their due recognition as the Collegiate Press Corps have decided...
Sports
fbtw
San Miguel&rsquo;s Fajardo leads PBA MVP race anew

San Miguel’s Fajardo leads PBA MVP race anew

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Six-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo is again leading the race for the league’s most coveted individual...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Talion, Tambalque ready for JPGT golf tilt national finals

Talion, Tambalque ready for JPGT golf tilt national finals

1 hour ago
Levonne Talion and Patrick Tambalque hope to ride the momentum of their respective flourishing elims campaign and push forward...
Sports
fbtw
Guce sizzles with 68, trails leaders by 1 in Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic

Guce sizzles with 68, trails leaders by 1 in Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Clariss Guce banked on a solid frontside charge to shoot a four-under 68 and trail American Auston Kim, Alena Sharp of Canada...
Sports
fbtw
Padrigao starts new chapter, enters Tigers' lair

Padrigao starts new chapter, enters Tigers' lair

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Embattled point guard Forthsky Padrigao has transferred to UST.
Sports
fbtw
Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles this UAAP Season 86

Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles this UAAP Season 86

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
For the 12th time in their UAAP history, the Ateneo Blue Eagles find themselves opening the season as defending champion...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with