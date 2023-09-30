^

Ramos finishes 5th in Asiad weightlifting

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 30, 2023 | 6:18pm
MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino weightlifter Rosegie Ramos missed the podium in the women's 49 kilogram division after finishing fifth in the competition Saturday afternoon.

Ramos tallied 87 kilograms in the snatch and 103 kilograms for clean and jerk for a total of 190 kilograms.

North Korea's Ri Songgum established a world record in the competition en route to the gold medal.

Songgum tallied 92 kilograms for snatch and a world record 124 kilograms for clean and jerk.

This is equivalent to a world record 216 kilograms.

Coming in second is China's Huihua Jiang, who had 94 kilograms for snatch and 119 kilograms for clean and jerk, for a total of 213 kilograms.

Thailand's Thanyathon Sukcharoen took home the bronze medal with 90 kilograms from snatch and 109 kilograms for clean and jerk, for a total of 199 kilograms.

Currently, the Philippines is 25th in the Asian Games' medalists after garnering a silver medal and six bronze medals.

