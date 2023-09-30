Warriors slay Tigers in UAAP opener

Precious Momowei had 17 points and 15 rebounds for UE

MANILA, Philippines -- THE UE Red Warriors repulsed the UST Growling Tigers, 80-70, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City to start the UAAP Season 86.

The Red Warriors spoiled the return to the bench of UST head coach Pido Jarencio, leading by as much as 19 points, 60-41.

UST was able to cut the lead to eight, 67-75, following a three-point play by Mark Llemit with more than two minutes remaining.

However, a corner 3-pointer by Jack Cruz-Dumont with 1:19 remaining in the game pushed the lead to 11, 78-67, for the dagger.

UST's Nic Cabanero fouled out in the succeeding possession after he was called with a charging foul as he drove to the basket.

Migs Pangilinan hit a trey with about 22 seconds remaining to cut the lead to eight, but a pair of freebies by Cruz-Dumont iced the game.

UE went up by double digits as early as the first quarter, but UST found its bearings and their defense helped them cut the lead to one, 22-21, going into the second quarter.

UST even tied the game at 22.

But UE broke the game wide open with a balanced offense and tight defense.

Rey Remogat led UE with 21 points, 10 assists and three steals. Precious Momowei, Cruz-Dumont and Sawat had 17, 16 and 15, respectively for UE.

Cabanero had 18 points and eight rebounds for UST.

Christian Manaytay had 15 points and eight rebounds, while Pangilinan had 10.

UE's defense forced UST to cough the ball up 20 times, resulting in 21 points off turnovers.

UE head coach Jack Santiago lauded his team's composure despite the Tigers' late rally.

"I'm so happy with the outcome of the game, our boys responded really well... They made the run, I just told the boys not to give up and they responded well," Santiago told reporters after the game.