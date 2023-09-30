Paalam outpoints foe to make Asiad quarters
September 30, 2023 | 4:05pm
MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s boxing competition in the Hangzhou Asian Games.
Paalam defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Uulu Seiitbek, 4-1, Saturday at the HZ Gymnasium in China.
Three judges ruled in favor of Paalam, 29-28, while another scored the bout 30-27.
One judge ruled in favor of Seiitbek, 29-28.
Paalam will be facing Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals.
Khalokov defeated Vietnam’s Van Duong Nguyen also on Saturday.
