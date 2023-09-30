Paalam outpoints foe to make Asiad quarters

Philippines' Carlo Paalam reacts after winning against Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov during their men's fly (48-52kg) quarter-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s boxing competition in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Paalam defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Uulu Seiitbek, 4-1, Saturday at the HZ Gymnasium in China.

Three judges ruled in favor of Paalam, 29-28, while another scored the bout 30-27.

One judge ruled in favor of Seiitbek, 29-28.

Paalam will be facing Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals.

Khalokov defeated Vietnam’s Van Duong Nguyen also on Saturday.