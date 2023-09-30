^

Sports

Guce sizzles with 68, trails leaders by 1 in Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 30, 2023 | 2:32pm
Guce sizzles with 68, trails leaders by 1 in Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic
In this October 06, 2022 file photo, Clariss Guce sets up her putt on the second green during the first round of the Epson Tour Championship at the Champions course at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Mike Stobe / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Clariss Guce banked on a solid frontside charge to shoot a four-under 68 and trail American Auston Kim, Alena Sharp of Canada and two others by just one after 18 holes of the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic in Alabama Friday.

Guce strung up a pair of back-to-back birdies from Nos. 1 and 6 in an explosive finish after starting out with a one-birdie, one-bogey card at the back of the par-72 Ol’ Colony Golf Course in Tuscaloosa.

That put the US-based Filipina within a stroke of Kim, Sharp, Amelia Garvey of Australia and Maddie McCrary, also of the US, in one of her stronger starts in pursuit of a third Epson Tour championship.

She actually bucked a shaky stint off the mound that saw her hit just eight fairways. But she reached regulation 15 times and finished with 29 putts, including one bunker-save.

Abby Arevalo, on the other hand, recovered from a mediocre frontside 37 with birdies on Nos. 10, 12 and 17 as she grabbed a share of 14th at 70, three shots adrift of the leaders with 36 holes left in the three-day, $200,000 tournament.

Arevalo, whose campaign is supported by ICTSI, flourished with her long game as she missed just one fairway and made up for her iron and wedge struggles by finishing with 28 putts.

The former Cactus Tour winner went out of regulation six times.

Pauline del Rosario, meanwhile, blew a three-birdie binge from No. 6 coming home as she holed out with a double-bogey on the par-4 ninth and settled for a 72.

Del Rosario, also backed by the world's leading port operator, scrambled early on at the back, bogeying the 11th but gaining strokes on Nos. 13 and 15 before yielding another shot on the 16th. She birdied the par-5 No. 3 but bogeyed the next two before rattling off three straight birdies to go one-under.

A last-hole mishap, however, pulled the ace Filipina shotmaker to joint 47th with eight others in a starting field of 106.

Kim and Sharp matched bogey-free 67s as they joined Garvey, who gunned down eight birdies against three bogeys, and McCrary, who spiked her 36-31 card with an eagle-2 on No. 16, at the helm.

Taiwanese Cheng Ssu-Chia and Korean Ji Eun Baik tied Guce at fifth with a bogey-free card and a five-birdie, one-bogey round, respectively.

vuukle comment

CLARISS GUCE

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas faces tough challenge in Jordan, RHJ

Gilas faces tough challenge in Jordan, RHJ

By Abac Cordero | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas returns to the floor today to face Jordan, a team that poses a clear and present danger for the Filipinos...
Sports
fbtw

Ateneo starts title defense vs NU

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Ateneo opens its title-retention bid in an expected knife-edge duel with ever-pesky National U as host University of the East locks horn with the new-look Santo Tomas in the highly-anticipated opener of UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Women's hoops continue to get share of spotlight in UAAP Season 86

Women's hoops continue to get share of spotlight in UAAP Season 86

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Philippine women’s basketball is looking to maintain its upward momentum as collegiate action resumes in the UAAP this...
Sports
fbtw
Women hoopers, men spikers also get crack at Collegiate Press Corps weekly player awards

Women hoopers, men spikers also get crack at Collegiate Press Corps weekly player awards

1 day ago
Women’s basketball and men’s volleyball will get their due recognition as the Collegiate Press Corps have decided...
Sports
fbtw
San Miguel&rsquo;s Fajardo leads PBA MVP race anew

San Miguel’s Fajardo leads PBA MVP race anew

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Six-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo is again leading the race for the league’s most coveted individual...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kapler fired as San Francisco Giants manager: club

Kapler fired as San Francisco Giants manager: club

5 hours ago
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler was sacked by the Major League Baseball club on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) after...
Sports
fbtw
Alvarez, Charlo make weight for super middleweight title showdown

Alvarez, Charlo make weight for super middleweight title showdown

6 hours ago
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Jermell Charlo both weighed in at 167.4 pounds on Friday (Saturday morning Manila time) ahead of...
Sports
fbtw
Showtime for Obiena

Showtime for Obiena

By Abac Cordero | 15 hours ago
It’s time to shine.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas make last eight

Filipinas make last eight

By Abac Cordero | 15 hours ago
The Philippine women’s football team, Filipinas for short, continues to write and rewrite history in the sport that...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with