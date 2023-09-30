^

Sports

Padrigao starts new chapter, enters Tigers' lair

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 30, 2023 | 11:55am
Padrigao starts new chapter, enters Tigers' lair
Forthsky Padrigao
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines -- Embattled point guard Forthsky Padrigao has transferred to UST.

About a couple of hours before the Growling Tigers kick off the UAAP Season 86 against the UE Red Warriors, UST announced the transfer of the 5-foot-11 floor general.

Padrigao left the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the offseason due to academic woes.

However, his name was also linked to various controversies the past year, including allegations of abuse against women.

Fr. Rodel Cansancio, OP, the school's athletic director, said that Padrigao approached them and wants to have a second chance with the Tigers “after everything that has happened to him.”

“We're a Catholic school and who are we to judge someone who wants reparation?" Cansancio said.

Padrigao is already enrolled in UST's Institute of Physical Education and Athletics and has attended team practices.

The team added that Padrigao already sought guidance counselling, and “even asked to participate in the school's outreach programs as a way for him to share what he learned through the slew of controversies that he found himself embroiled in recently.”

“He made the effort to prove that he already regretted what he did in the past and learned from his mistakes. UST is there to help him reform his ways especially since he's still a kid who needs guidance," Cansancio added.

He will be eligible to play in Season 87 and can still play for two more years.

"Obviously, he's a talented player, but if he really wants to atone for his past mistakes, UST will be there to help him in this journey," Cansancio said.

Padrigao averaged 11.0 points, 5.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals to earn his place in the Mythical Team and helped the Blue Eagles claim the men’s basketball championship last season.

vuukle comment

ATENEO

FORTHSKY PADRIGAO

UAAP

UST
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas faces tough challenge in Jordan, RHJ

Gilas faces tough challenge in Jordan, RHJ

By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas returns to the floor today to face Jordan, a team that poses a clear and present danger for the Filipinos...
Sports
fbtw
Women's hoops continue to get share of spotlight in UAAP Season 86

Women's hoops continue to get share of spotlight in UAAP Season 86

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Philippine women’s basketball is looking to maintain its upward momentum as collegiate action resumes in the UAAP this...
Sports
fbtw
Women hoopers, men spikers also get crack at Collegiate Press Corps weekly player awards

Women hoopers, men spikers also get crack at Collegiate Press Corps weekly player awards

1 day ago
Women’s basketball and men’s volleyball will get their due recognition as the Collegiate Press Corps have decided...
Sports
fbtw

Asiad notes

By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann said there’s no need to sound the alarm on Team Philippines, which has yet to strike gold after Day 6 of the competition here. He said it’s...
Sports
fbtw

Ateneo starts title defense vs NU

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Ateneo opens its title-retention bid in an expected knife-edge duel with ever-pesky National U as host University of the East locks horn with the new-look Santo Tomas in the highly-anticipated opener of UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipinas make last eight

Filipinas make last eight

By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
The Philippine women’s football team, Filipinas for short, continues to write and rewrite history in the sport that...
Sports
fbtw
EUROPE draws first blood courtesy of Rahm, Hatton

EUROPE draws first blood courtesy of Rahm, Hatton

12 hours ago
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton clinched the opening point of the Ryder Cup for Europe with a dominant 4 and 3 foursomes victory...
Sports
fbtw
Ababa pulls off five-shot triumph

Ababa pulls off five-shot triumph

12 hours ago
Jhonnel Ababa came out on top of a gut-wrenching battle of wits and nerves, fashioning out a five-stroke triumph on a late...
Sports
fbtw

Lady Blazers bag V-L crown

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Call the St. Benilde Lady Blazers one of Philippine college volleyball’s finests.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with