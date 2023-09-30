Padrigao starts new chapter, enters Tigers' lair

MANILA, Philippines -- Embattled point guard Forthsky Padrigao has transferred to UST.

About a couple of hours before the Growling Tigers kick off the UAAP Season 86 against the UE Red Warriors, UST announced the transfer of the 5-foot-11 floor general.

Padrigao left the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the offseason due to academic woes.

However, his name was also linked to various controversies the past year, including allegations of abuse against women.

Fr. Rodel Cansancio, OP, the school's athletic director, said that Padrigao approached them and wants to have a second chance with the Tigers “after everything that has happened to him.”

“We're a Catholic school and who are we to judge someone who wants reparation?" Cansancio said.

Padrigao is already enrolled in UST's Institute of Physical Education and Athletics and has attended team practices.

The team added that Padrigao already sought guidance counselling, and “even asked to participate in the school's outreach programs as a way for him to share what he learned through the slew of controversies that he found himself embroiled in recently.”

“He made the effort to prove that he already regretted what he did in the past and learned from his mistakes. UST is there to help him reform his ways especially since he's still a kid who needs guidance," Cansancio added.

He will be eligible to play in Season 87 and can still play for two more years.

"Obviously, he's a talented player, but if he really wants to atone for his past mistakes, UST will be there to help him in this journey," Cansancio said.

Padrigao averaged 11.0 points, 5.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals to earn his place in the Mythical Team and helped the Blue Eagles claim the men’s basketball championship last season.