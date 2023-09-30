Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles this UAAP Season 86

MANILA, Philippines -- For the 12th time in their UAAP history, the Ateneo Blue Eagles find themselves opening the season as defending champions.

Previously, the only time they entered a campaign NOT expected to win was in 1989, but that was when they did not have a chance to address the shocking and untimely exits of some players.

This 2023, the season starts with seven holdovers from last season’s champion squad – Kai Ballungay, Gio Chiu, Ian Espinosa, Gab Gomez, Chris Koon, Josh Lazaro and Shawn Quitevis. Of those players, Espinosa hardly got playing time.

I have to express surprise that Paul Garcia was cut. I was really looking forward to a rebound year for him.

Jason Credo returns after missing two years due to academics and an injury, and you have to wonder if that has hurt his growth as a basketball player. The talent is there. If he can keep it under control and play to his potential, Ateneo might have its do-it-all swingman.

Not since UAAP Season 78 has there been a huge turnover of players. That campaign, there were eight new faces in Aaron Black, Hubert Cani, Isaac Go, Chib Ikeh, Mike Nieto, Matt Nieto, Jerie Pingoy and Adrian Wong.

That squad under Bo Perasol finished third after the elimination round with a 9-5 record then was ousted by FEU in the Final Four.

The previous season, they also had eight new faces but they topped the elimination round but fell in the semifinals despite owning a twice-to-beat advantage.

Having said that, since 1999, Ateneo has given a good account of themselves even with a huge turnover of players. Winning a championship though is a crapshoot.

There are a few questions in three key areas that bear watching.

How do you replace Forthsky Padrigao?

Aye, that’s a tough question. Forthsky Padrigao gave Ateneo someone savvy enough to deal with opposing defensive guards, to bring up that ball, and shoot from the outside. He’s had tremendous big games and international experience since he was in high school and that has to count for a lot.

Yes, he did take a lot of bad shots and shockingly, questionable decisions especially in the championship game. And yet, his presence was huge.

The Blue Eagles have had time to work on this -- the entire summer and more. Like everything else, is it enough?

They will have Gab Gomez, Chris Koon, Jason Credo and Ian Espinosa to bring up that ball. If precious minutes are given to Lebron Nieto, that will only make him a better player and this kid is good.

You know Ateneo is going to be pressed. Can they break that?

Their ball movement and decision making will be key. Can those men in the middle stand up and be counted upon?

Joseph Obasa has moments. I do not think anyone expects him to be Angelo Kouame. If he can supply a steady stream of points and rebounds and provide rim protection, that gives Ateneo a chance.

Gio Chiu’s time is now. The improvement might have been a bit slower, but the important thing is there has been yearly improvement. And towards the stretch last season, he was solid. He needs to provide quality minutes because that will ease the pressure on Obasa, Kai Ballungay, and even Mason Amos.

In my opinion, what would be crucial here is Gio’s mental fortitude. He’s a year older and hopefully, mentally stronger, that presence in the middle will be crucial to Ateneo’s title retention bid.

Who will take that shot come the clutch?

Yes, yes. I know positionless basketball and everyone having a chance. But as I will always say that you will need your closers to deliver.

Methinks that ball will go to Kai, Gab, possibly even Jared Brown and even Jason Credo.

Having said all these, yes, Ateneo has a talented lineup. Logically, one would point to the lack of big game experience. The preseason – was it enough? We’re going to find out.

However, as last season taught people – myself included – to trust the process. And in Tab Baldwin.