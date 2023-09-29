^

Sports

Gilas women dominate Hong Kong in Asian Games

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 29, 2023 | 3:45pm
Gilas women dominate Hong Kong in Asian Games
Janine Pontejos and Afril Bernardino led the Filipinas with scoring 23 and 20 points, respectively.
Philstar.com file photo / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas women’s squad remained unbeaten in the Hangzhou Asian Games after obliterating Hong Kong, 99-63, Friday at the SX Olympic Gymnasium in China.

The duo of Janine Pontejos and Afril Bernardino once again carried the load for the Filipina hoopers, scoring 23 and 20 points, respectively.

The Philippines started a step slow, trailing by one after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, though, the Filipinas shifted to another gear as they ended the first half with a 12-4 run to take a 42-34 lead.

They turned the offense up a notch in the second half to hike their lead to as much as 36, 97-61, late in the game after a 3-pointer by Ana Castillo.

Hiu Lui Tong finished with 15 points for Hong Kong.

The Philippines is on top of Group B play with a 2-0 slate and will test its mettle against World No. 9 Japan on Sunday.

