Pianar, Pasuit get boot in Asiad boxing

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxers Marjon Pianar and Riza Pasuit bowed out of their respective competitions in the Hangzhou Asian Games after their losses in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Pianar was defeated by Uzbekistan’s Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev on Thursday night via unanimous decision.

All five judges scored in favor of Muydinkhujaev as Pianar ended his first and last bout in the 2022 Asian Games.

Meanwhile, Pasuit lost to Thailand’s Thananya Somnuek Thursday afternoon.

The Thai won via a walkover.

On Friday, Filipino Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio will be starting her women’s 54-57 kilogram gold medal journey against Taipei’s Yu Ting Lin.

Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial will also face Vietnam’s Manh Cuong Nguyen also on Friday.

John Marvin will battle Korea’s Jaemin Jeong after Marcial’s bout.

The Philippines is 24th in the medal tally with one silver and five bronzes as of Thursday night.