^

Sports

Pianar, Pasuit get boot in Asiad boxing

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 28, 2023 | 10:48pm
Pianar, Pasuit get boot in Asiad boxing

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxers Marjon Pianar and Riza Pasuit bowed out of their respective competitions in the Hangzhou Asian Games after their losses in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Pianar was defeated by Uzbekistan’s Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev on Thursday night via unanimous decision.

All five judges scored in favor of Muydinkhujaev as Pianar ended his first and last bout in the 2022 Asian Games.

Meanwhile, Pasuit lost to Thailand’s Thananya Somnuek Thursday afternoon.

The Thai won via a walkover.

On Friday, Filipino Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio will be starting her women’s 54-57 kilogram gold medal journey against Taipei’s Yu Ting Lin.

Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial will also face Vietnam’s Manh Cuong Nguyen also on Friday.

John Marvin will battle Korea’s Jaemin Jeong after Marcial’s bout.

The Philippines is 24th in the medal tally with one silver and five bronzes as of Thursday night.

vuukle comment

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES 2023

BOXING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gutsy Eala roars to semis

Gutsy Eala roars to semis

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Tennis sensation Alex Eala guaranteed Team Philippines of at least a bronze in individual play while skateboarder Margielyn...
Sports
fbtw

ASIAD notes

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Philippine Sports Commission executive director Paulo Tatad, son of Francisco “Kit” Tatad, who served as minister of Public Information under the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., is in his first Asian...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas shoots for second win versus Thailand

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Gilas coach Tim Cone and his deputies must have spent hours trying to dissect the Thai team the Filipinos are going to face today in the basketball competitions of the 19th Asian Games here.
Sports
fbtw
Wushu's Mandal sure of silver in Asian Games

Wushu's Mandal sure of silver in Asian Games

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Philippines is now assured of at least a silver medal after Arnel Mandal defeated Krygyzstan’s Avazbek Amanbekov...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas faces Thais, eyes 2nd win in Asian Games

Gilas faces Thais, eyes 2nd win in Asian Games

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
The trajectory arc gets steeper for Gilas Pilipinas as it takes on Southeast Asian Games rival Thailand on Thursday, September...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

ASIAD notes

By Abac Cordero | 6 minutes ago
Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Didal was apologetic after literally crashing out of the women’s street event, which she ruled in the Jakarta Asian Games five years ago
Sports
fbtw

Three boxers pursue advance

By Joaquin M. Henson | 6 minutes ago
Tokyo Olympic boxing medalists Eumir Marcial and Nesthy Petecio hope to clinch quarterfinal berths while John Marvin is looking to advance to the semifinals in three critical bouts at the Hangzhou Asian Games today....
Sports
fbtw
Bolden, Eggesvik deliver as Filipinas blank Myanmar to stay alive in Asiad

Bolden, Eggesvik deliver as Filipinas blank Myanmar to stay alive in Asiad

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Sarina Bolden and Sara Eggesvik provided the goals as the Philippine women’s national football team routed Myanmar,...
Sports
fbtw
Que wavers then sizzles to gain share of lead in Taiwan Mercuries Masters

Que wavers then sizzles to gain share of lead in Taiwan Mercuries Masters

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Angelo Que recovered strong from a flawed backside start with a flawless frontside finish highlighted by an eagle as he fired...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with