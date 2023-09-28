^

Bolden, Eggesvik deliver as Filipinas blank Myanmar to stay alive in Asiad

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 28, 2023 | 9:40pm
Bolden, Eggesvik deliver as Filipinas blank Myanmar to stay alive in Asiad
The stars aligned for the Filipinas as the results of other fixtures kept the them in the hunt for a spot in the next round, having finished among the three best second-placers across the different groups.
PFF photo

MANILA, Philippines — Sarina Bolden and Sara Eggesvik provided the goals as the Philippine women’s national football team routed Myanmar, 3-nil, to qualify for the knockout rounds in the 19th Asian Games in China on Thursday.

The stars aligned for the Filipinas as the results of other fixtures kept the them in the hunt for a spot in the next round, having finished among the three best second-placers across the different groups.

The reigning AFF Women’s Champions thus reach the quarterfinals in their Asian Games debut.

Bolden opened the scoring for the Filipinas in the early goings as she drew a penalty kick after being tripped inside the box in the 19th minute.

Calm and collected, the Filipinas’ scoring leader increased her lead over Quinley Quezada when she slotted the ball past the Burmese keeper and put the Filipinas ahead, 1-nil.

Bolden has now scored 25 goals for the national team.

Though enough to put their foot into the next round, the Filipinas kept hunting for more goals, and kept the pressure.

Chances came for Bolden and others like Quezada and Reina Bonta.

But it was Eggesvik who provided the finishing touches for the Filipinas after two quick goals in just as many minutes at the hour mark.

Eggesvik’s first chance came off of a set piece near the box as she gave the Filipinas some breathing room, 2-nil.

She then relied on the connection with fellow Scandinavian booter Meryll Serrano when she converted on a pass a minute later to make it a comfortable 3-nil for the Filipinas.

They thus move on to the quarterfinals slated on Saturday, September 30, where they go up against powerhouses Japan.

The Filipinas will be without Katrina Guillou, just as they did this game, after the latter returned to her club in Sweden.

