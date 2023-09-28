^

Eala, Alcantara guaranteed of Asiad mixed doubles bronze

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 28, 2023 | 6:53pm
MANILA, Philippines -- The Filipino pair of Alex Eala and Francis Alcantara advanced to the semifinals of the mixed tennis doubles competition in the 19th Asian Games after beating the Thail duo of Luksika Kumkhum and Maximus Jones, 6-4, 6-4, Thursday at the HOC Tennis Centre in China.

The pair is now assured of at least a bronze medal in tennis.

Fresh off a heartbreaking singles loss earlier in the day that netted her a bronze medal, Eala bounced back and teamed up with Alcantara to sweep the Thai pair.

Eala and Alcantara trailed by one game, 2-3, in the second set as Kumkhum and Jones tried to tie the match.

But the Filipinos quickly turned the tide and led by two games, 5-3.

Jones and Kumkhum tried to inch closer after winning the ninth game, but Eala and Alcantara closed them out in the 10th game.

With the win, the Philippine duo will be facing Chinese Taipei, which defeated the fourth-seeded Korea, 7-5, 5-7, 10-4 also on Thursday.

