^

Sports

San Miguel’s Fajardo leads PBA MVP race anew

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 28, 2023 | 6:08pm
San Miguelâ��s Fajardo leads PBA MVP race anew
June Mar Fajardo
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Six-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo is again leading the race for the league’s most coveted individual plum, the league announced Thursday.

In a statement, the PBA said that the San Miguel star big man is ahead with 42.2 statistical points (SPs) per outing. His teammate, CJ Perez, is currently second with 36.1 SPs per outing.

Current MVP Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra is third with 35.5 SPs, followed by teammate Christian Standhardinger with 33.6.

The four are automatically in the race for the Mythical Five, the PBA said.

Fajardo claimed the best player of the conference (BPC) award in the All-Filipino conference, while Thompson was the BPC in the Governors’ Cup.

Standhardinger was the BPC in the third conference.

Perez, however, was in the mix in all BPC races.

Meanwhile, Blackwater’s Ato Ular is the frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award with 23.8 SPs.

He is followed by Converge’s Justin Arana (22.7), NLEX’s Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser (22.1), Phoenix’s Tyler Tio (19.8) and Rain or Shine’s Gian Mamuyac.

The winners, including the Most Improved Player, Sportsmanship Award and the All-Defensive Team, will be named during the 47th Season PBA Annual Awards preceding the PBA 48th season opener on November 5 at the Araneta Coliseum.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

JUNE MAR FAJARDO

MVP

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gutsy Eala roars to semis

Gutsy Eala roars to semis

By Abac Cordero | 19 hours ago
Tennis sensation Alex Eala guaranteed Team Philippines of at least a bronze in individual play while skateboarder Margielyn...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas shoots for second win versus Thailand

By Abac Cordero | 19 hours ago
Gilas coach Tim Cone and his deputies must have spent hours trying to dissect the Thai team the Filipinos are going to face today in the basketball competitions of the 19th Asian Games here.
Sports
fbtw

ASIAD notes

By Abac Cordero | 19 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission executive director Paulo Tatad, son of Francisco “Kit” Tatad, who served as minister of Public Information under the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., is in his first Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas faces Thais, eyes 2nd win in Asian Games

Gilas faces Thais, eyes 2nd win in Asian Games

By Jan Veran | 23 hours ago
The trajectory arc gets steeper for Gilas Pilipinas as it takes on Southeast Asian Games rival Thailand on Thursday, September...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP title or bust for Green Archers, says Topex

UAAP title or bust for Green Archers, says Topex

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
For the La Salle Green Archers, it will be championship or nothing this upcoming UAAP Season 86.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cabanero on the prowl with UST Tigers

Cabanero on the prowl with UST Tigers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
With a number of new teammates, UST’s Nicael Cabanero is ready to showcase his two-way prowess in the upcoming UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Eala stands ground vs World No. 23 Chinese, cops Asiad bronze

Eala stands ground vs World No. 23 Chinese, cops Asiad bronze

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Alex Eala might have settled for the bronze medal in the women’s tennis competition of the 19th Asian Games, but...
Sports
fbtw
Uy rebounds, fires 64 to rule ICTSI Mimosa golf tourney

Uy rebounds, fires 64 to rule ICTSI Mimosa golf tourney

4 hours ago
Daniella Uy dusted herself off a previous setback that ruined a three-straight title drive and went right back at it, shooting...
Sports
fbtw
These award-winning Filipino indie games are fruits of passion, process

These award-winning Filipino indie games are fruits of passion, process

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
In the Philippine GameDev Expo held last month, Philstar.com was able to know more about these two globally recognized g...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with