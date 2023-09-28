^

Cabanero on the prowl with UST Tigers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 28, 2023 | 4:33pm
Nic Cabañero of the UST Growling Tigers
MANILA, Philippines -- With a number of new teammates, UST’s Nicael Cabanero is ready to showcase his two-way prowess in the upcoming UAAP season 86.

Cabanero, who led the league in scoring with 17.6 points per game for the 1-13 Growling Tigers in season 85, will have a stronger support system this upcoming season.

He said in an interview on Wednesday that the improved play of his teammates, as well as new teammates, will make his job easier.

“I am excited [about the upcoming season, with new teammates]. My job will be easier. But I will not relax and I have to do my role as a co-captain,” Cabanero told reporters.

“I will do my role as a scorer, and of course, defensively. I cannot just play offense. So, I’ll just do my best every game, play through the system and do whatever the coaches tell me to do,” he added.

Cabanero said that his teammates Paul Manalang, Christian Manaytay and Migs Pangilinan have improved by leaps and bounds compared to last season.

He will also have blue-chip recruits in tow, namely Mark Llemit and SJ Moore.

The team will try to go back to the final four in the return of head coach Pido Jarencio.

The shooting guard said he learned a lot from Jarencio since the coach returned to UST.

“I learned a lot, not just in experiences but also the dedication to the team,” he stressed.

Cabanero also underscored that the team’s “initiation” of going bald for the team is just more than a fashion statement.

“It is like a commitment to the team, how we love the school,” he added.

UST will be kicking off Season 86 off on Saturday against the UE Red Warriors.

