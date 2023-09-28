Gilas stops Thailand comeback try to stay unbeaten in Asiad

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas is still perfect in the Hangzhou Asian Games men’s basketball tournament after quelling a comeback attempt by Thailand, 87-72, Thursday at the ZJU Gymnasium in China.

Gilas led by as much as 21, 68-47, with seconds left in the third quarter following a deuce by June Mar Fajardo.

But Thailand cut the lead to just five, 63-68, as they unleashed a furious 16-0 run bridging to the 7:02 mark of the third quarter off the stellar play of Frederick Lish and Tyler Lamb.

Gilas, however, found its groove anew as they took an 11-point lead, 79-68, after a pair of free throws by Justin Brownlee.

The Filipinos then kept the Thais at bay as the latter managed to get as near as just nine points, 70-79, after a basket by Chanatip Jakrawan.

Gilas then uncorked an 8-2 run punctuated by an Arvin Tolentino pull-up 3-pointer to set the final score.

Coming off an 89-61 drubbing of Bahrain in their Asiad opener last Tuesday, the Philippines went down by as much as 10 points early against Thailand but used the middle quarters to come back and run away for good.

Gilas outrebounded Thailand by 30, 65-35 while also leading the assists department, 24-12.

Brownlee led Gilas with 19 points followed by CJ Perez with 16.

Lamb and Lish had 29 and 22 points, respectively, for Thailand.

Gilas will be facing the Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led Jordan on Saturday afternoon in a clash of unbeaten teams.