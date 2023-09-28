^

Sports

Gilas stops Thailand comeback try to stay unbeaten in Asiad

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 28, 2023 | 1:09pm
Gilas stops Thailand comeback try to stay unbeaten in Asiad
Gilas players Japeth Aguilar, June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas is still perfect in the Hangzhou Asian Games men’s basketball tournament after quelling a comeback attempt by Thailand, 87-72, Thursday at the ZJU Gymnasium in China. 

Gilas led by as much as 21, 68-47, with seconds left in the third quarter following a deuce by June Mar Fajardo.

But Thailand cut the lead to just five, 63-68, as they unleashed a furious 16-0 run bridging to the 7:02 mark of the third quarter off the stellar play of Frederick Lish and Tyler Lamb. 

Gilas, however, found its groove anew as they took an 11-point lead, 79-68, after a pair of free throws by Justin Brownlee. 

The Filipinos then kept the Thais at bay as the latter managed to get as near as just nine points, 70-79, after a basket by Chanatip Jakrawan. 

Gilas then uncorked an 8-2 run punctuated by an Arvin Tolentino pull-up 3-pointer to set the final score. 

Coming off an 89-61 drubbing of Bahrain in their Asiad opener last Tuesday, the Philippines went down by as much as 10 points early against Thailand but used the middle quarters to come back and run away for good. 

Gilas outrebounded Thailand by 30, 65-35 while also leading the assists department, 24-12.

Brownlee led Gilas with 19 points followed by CJ Perez with 16.

Lamb and Lish had 29 and 22 points, respectively, for Thailand. 

Gilas will be facing the Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led Jordan on Saturday afternoon in a clash of unbeaten teams.

vuukle comment

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES 2023

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gutsy Eala roars to semis

Gutsy Eala roars to semis

By Abac Cordero | 14 hours ago
Tennis sensation Alex Eala guaranteed Team Philippines of at least a bronze in individual play while skateboarder Margielyn...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas shoots for second win versus Thailand

By Abac Cordero | 14 hours ago
Gilas coach Tim Cone and his deputies must have spent hours trying to dissect the Thai team the Filipinos are going to face today in the basketball competitions of the 19th Asian Games here.
Sports
fbtw

Internet sensation nets PBA contract

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
San Miguel Beer has given Internet sensation Kyt Jimenez a chance to prove himself as a PBA player.
Sports
fbtw

ASIAD notes

By Abac Cordero | 14 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission executive director Paulo Tatad, son of Francisco “Kit” Tatad, who served as minister of Public Information under the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., is in his first Asian...
Sports
fbtw

PPS-PEPP swings over to Lapu-Lapu

14 hours ago
Multi-titled Kimi Brodeth and Mcleen Gomera set out for another title run in the PPS-PEPP junior tennis circuit as they banner the huge field in the Lapu-Lapu City Juniors Fiesta National Tennis Championships beginning...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UAAP title or bust for Green Archers, says Topex

UAAP title or bust for Green Archers, says Topex

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
For the La Salle Green Archers, it will be championship or nothing this upcoming UAAP Season 86.
Sports
fbtw
Report: Damian Lillard traded to Milwaukee Bucks

Report: Damian Lillard traded to Milwaukee Bucks

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
NBA star Damian Lillard has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster deal that further boosted one of the contenders...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP Season 86: Wild rumble among all teams

UAAP Season 86: Wild rumble among all teams

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Hunt or be hunted.
Sports
fbtw
Benilde nears crown

Benilde nears crown

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
College of St. Benilde accomplished what’s needed to be done as it routed Far Eastern University, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with