^

Sports

Gilas faces Thais, eyes 2nd win in Asian Games

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 8:17pm
Gilas faces Thais, eyes 2nd win in Asian Games
Chris Ross of Gilas Pilipinas defends a Bahrain player.
Photo from SBP's Facebook

HANGZHOU, China — The trajectory arc gets steeper for Gilas Pilipinas as it takes on Southeast Asian Games rival Thailand on Thursday, September 28, in the men’s basketball competition of the 19th Asian Games here.

Game time is at 11 a.m. (Manila time) at the Zhejiang University Zijingang Gymnasium, with the Philippines out for a momentum-building follow-up to its 89-61 opening victory over Bahrain and former PBA import Wayne Chism at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium last Tuesday.

Thailand, led by ex-UCLA Bruin Tyler, will be looking to rebound, meanwhile,, from a 97-63 thrashing at the hands of Jordan and TNT Giga import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson last Tuesday.

Hollis-Jefferson, who will be rejoining TNT for the 2023-2024 PBA season once the Asian Games is over, played 30:06 minutes against the Thais, scoring 20 points on 6 of 15 from the floor with 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals.

Gilas head coach Tim Cone was talking about getting his hands on the video of the Jordan-Thailand game even before he had walked off the court after their match against Bahrain.

“We need to break down their game,” said Cone. “We saw them [Thais] in the Southeast Asian Games, but we’re not matched up against them. They were knocked out by Cambodia. So we hope we’ll have a better feel of Thailand than we did. We gotta ‘cause Thailand’s a much stronger team than Bahrain.”

The Philippines won the men’s basketball gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games, beating host Cambodia in the final.

As on the eve of the game against Bahrain, Cone presided over a film viewing of the Thailand-Jordan game with spliced clips of the Thais’ top players other than Lamb, who was 3 of 14 from the field, including 2-of-10 beyond the arc. His two rebounds were among the lowest for the team.

In his place, 5-foot-8 guard Frederick Lish had 13 points on 6-of-19 from the field but was abysmal from outside, going 1-of-9 in treys. 
The Gilas defense is expected to zero in on Thailand’s other licensed perimeter shooters like Nattakarn Muangboon, who was 3 of 7 in triples, and Jakongmee Morgan (7 pts), Naratip Boonserm (6) and Nakom Jaisanuk, all of whom took three treys each or more against Jordan.

Steady improvement as the Games move on is Gilas’ priority mindset, according to Cone.

“We gotta go up the level, we gotta continue to rise in our game ‘cause we’re gonna play a tougher opponent each time out,” he said. 

“I mean, from Bahrain to Thailand to Jordan, and perhaps to the next round, whether it be Korea or Japan or whoever, and hopefully to the semis, maybe to the finals, we gotta continue to lift the level of our game, that’s important.”

A one and a half-hour practice was scheduled at 1 p.m.

After Thailand, Gilas faces Jordan on September 30 at 5:30 p.m.

“Jordan is a much, much, much better team than Thailand,” said Cone when asked to rate Gilas’ preliminary round opponents.

vuukle comment

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES 2023

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Bolts drop opening match in Qatar

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Kuwait’s Al Arabi SC dealt the Meralco Bolts an 82-90 defeat at the start of the Doha International Basketball Championship Monday night at the Al Gharafa Sports Club in Qatar (early yesterday in Manila).
Sports
fbtw
Eumir faces Viet &lsquo;suki&rsquo;

Eumir faces Viet ‘suki’

By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
One down, four to go. That’s the countdown for lightheavyweight boxer Eumir Marcial in chasing gold in the 80kg division...
Sports
fbtw
Didal crashes out of Asian Games skateboard competition

Didal crashes out of Asian Games skateboard competition

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Margielyn Didal failed to defend her Asian Games gold medal for skateboarding after crashing to eighth place Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw

Cone not taking chances

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
It could be the most problematic Gilas team ever but no matter the odds, coach Tim Cone is armed for battle with a band of brothers determined to fight ‘til the final buzzer of every contest at the Hangzhou...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas stamps class vs Bahrain

Gilas stamps class vs Bahrain

By Abac Cordero | 20 hours ago
The loudest cheers on this relatively quiet day for Team Philippines in the 19th Asian Games were those for Gilas Pilipi...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tams eye UAAP semis

Tams eye UAAP semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The FEU Tamaraws are aiming to improve from their seventh-place finish in last year’s UAAP men’s basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Mimosa Plus Championship: Constantino fires 66 to share lead with Fortuna

ICTSI Mimosa Plus Championship: Constantino fires 66 to share lead with Fortuna

2 hours ago
Harmie Constantino put up a 66 round so startling it turned what had appeared to be a one player’s show to an anybody’s...
Sports
fbtw
Predator or prey: Wide-open race looms in UAAP Season 86

Predator or prey: Wide-open race looms in UAAP Season 86

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Hunt or be hunted. That will be the mantra for all teams in an anticipated wide-open race to the throne as the hunting season...
Sports
fbtw
Mixed emotions for UP's Cansino as UAAP return looms

Mixed emotions for UP's Cansino as UAAP return looms

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
There are conflicting feelings for UP Fighting Maroons senior CJ Cansino as he is expected to make a return to the UAAP after...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with