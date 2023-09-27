Gilas women wallop Kazakhstan to open Asiad campaign

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas women squad demolished Kazakhstan, 83-59, for a rousing debut in the 19th Asian Games at the SX Olympic Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China Wednesday night.

With the game close in the second quarter, 27-26, following a deuce by Kazhakstan's Daria Koroleva, Gilas ended the final four minutes of the first half with 13 straight points to grab a 40-26 lead.

The offensive onslaught continued for the Filipinas as their lead ballooned to 28, 60-32, with 2:35 left in the third period following a 3-pointer by Janine Pontejos.

While Kazakhstan cut the lead to 19, 60-41, at the end of the third, Gilas once again took a 28-point cushion, 79-51, with 2:46 remaining after another trey by Pontejos.

The Philippines then cruised to the finish line.

Pontejos starred with 21 points, was followed by Ana Castillo with 15 and Afril Bernardino with 11.

Tamara Kuzmina finished with 12 points while Anna Bezgodova and Koroleva had 11 apiece for Kazakhstan.

The Filipina ballers outrebounded the taller Kazakhstan, 53-47. They also dished more assists, 19-10.

Meanwhile, Gilas’ defense led to 15 steals, forcing Kazakhstan to cough the ball up 23 times, with the Filipinas scoring 27 points off their foes’ turnovers.

The Philippines will be facing Hong Kong next on Friday.