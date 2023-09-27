^

Sports

UAAP execs vow integrity in officiating

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 7:08pm
From left: Rebo Saguisag, Xavier Nunag, Mariana Lopa and Marvin Bienvenida
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – The new leadership of the UAAP assured fair officiating in Season 86. 

During Wednesday’s pre-tournament press conference, UAAP commissioner Xavier Nunag said that he, deputy commissioner for women’s and girls’ basketball Atty. Mariana Lopa, and deputy commissioner for juniors Marvin Bienvenida will be accountable for the officials.

“We have been training for a month and a half already when it comes to the officials. And one trait that I told the coaches already… was integrity will always be present in the games,” Nunag told reporters.

“They may not like the call, but it will be fair. We are accountable. Myself, Atty Mariana, Coach Marvin. We are accountable for the officials,” he added.

“We will make sure that officiating will be fair, and officiating during this Season 86 will be done with integrity.”

For this upcoming season, the UAAP will also enact a change in terms of the suspension rule for unsportsmanlike and technical fouls.

Years prior, after a player gets hit with an unsportsmanlike foul or technical foul for the second time within the season, he will be suspended the next game.

“There’s a little bit of tweak in players and coaches’ behavior when it comes to unsportsmanlike fouls and technical fouls. In previous years, when you get an unsportsmanlike foul in Game 1 of the regular season and get another unsportsmanlike foul in Game 2 of the finals, Game 3, you’re suspended. Same with technical fouls,” he said.

This season, after the elimination round, the limit will be reset, Nunag said.

“So in the playoffs, in the Final Four, in the finals, you will get another limit for unsportsmanlike fouls and technical fouls. So the previous rule was scratched already,” the commissioner continued.

“We want the best players to play in the important games. That is one very important rule which we emphasized already.”

The Season 86 of basketball tournament will start on Saturday, September 30.

