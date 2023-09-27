Malixi draws World No. 2, Thai ace in Asian Games golf opener

HANGZHOU, China – Rianne Malixi’s Asian Games debut couldn’t have gotten to a more exacting start than drawing world No. 2 Ruoning Yin and former LPGA campaigner Patcharajutar Kongkraphan as the Philippines plays China and Thailand in the first two rounds of women’s golf competitions in the 19th Asian Games here Thursday.

The troika pits skills and aptitude in the first flight at 6:30 a.m. on No. 1 of the West Lake International Golf Country Club in Xihu District with Malixi hard-pressed to deliver against two of the most fancied names in the 39-player individual field.

While the country’s bid to defend the team gold suffered a snag after the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) rejected the country’s appeal to include Chanelle Avaricio in place of Princess Superal, the Philippines found itself with no other recourse than to vie in the three-to-play, two-to-count format with only two players.

But Malixi and Lois Kaye Go remain upbeat of their chances in individual play with Yin, who had held the world’s top ranking for two consecutive weeks (September 11-24) before yielding it to American Lilia Vu this week, tipped to flaunt her world-class talent at home.

Yin, who edged Yuka Saso by one to score a major breakthrough in the Women’s PGA Championship last June, is the marked player for the gold, along with India’s Avani Prashanth, Saki Baba and Mizuki Hashimoto of Japan and Thais Kongkraphan, Eila Galitsky and Arpichaya Yubol.

Go, meanwhile, slugs it out with Xiyu Lin and Yubol at 6:40 a.m.

But focus will be on a crack Korean squad seeking to regain the team gold it last won in 2010 in Guangzhou, its fourth in the last eight Asian Games. The Koreans also swept the individual gold medals for three straight Asiad staging from 2006 in Doha, to Guangzhou to 2014 in Incheon.

Saso broke that streak with a gripping come-from-behind victory in Jakarta in 2018 then, with Bianca Pagdanganan, who took the individual bronze, and Go steered the Philippines to the team gold.

Saso, however, has since opted for the Japanese citizenship month’s after winning the US Women’s Open in 2021 while Pagdanganan is focusing on regaining her LPGA card.

Superal would have been a key addition to the team but the first Philippine-born player to win a USGA-sanctioned event, the US Girls’ Junior in 2014, begged off due to conflict in schedule with her Japan Step Up Tour campaign.

But with the ICTSI-backed Malixi, now back on No. 75 in the women’s amateur world ranking, in top form and Go, from Cebu, continuing to improve her all-around game, things are looking up for Team Philippines despite the drawback in team composition.

“Okay naman ang preparasyon niya ngayon,” said Malixi’s father Roy.

Though she missed matching Superal’s US Girls’ Junior feat with a runner-up finish in Colorado last July, the setback only made Malixi hungrier and she expects to start out strong in an attempt to build the needed confidence and momentum for her medal drive in the four-day tournament.

Meanwhile, the men’s team of Clyde Mondilla and Ira Alido, along with amateurs Aidric Chan and Carl Corpus, also faces a formidable set of rivals whose teams are bannered by some of the world’s leading pros, led by South Korea’s Sungjae The world No. 27 Im, a former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, is a two-time PGA Tour winner. He also tied for second in the 2020 US Masters.

Others in the told are world No. 40 Si Woo Kim, also from Korea, India’s Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia and Shubankar Sharma, Chinese We Shun and Wenyi Ding, and Thais Asian Tour campaigners Poom Saksansin, Danthai Boonma and Phachara Kongwhatmai.

The Philippine men’s squad drew Chinese-Taipei and Saudi Arabia in the first two rounds with Mondilla kicking off the country’s medal drive against Ching-Hung Su of Taiwan and Othman Almulla at 11:10 a.m. at the backside of the par-72 layout.

Corpus follows suit at 11:20 a.m. against Wei-Hsuan Wang and Saud Alsharif, Chan tangles with Yu-Chen Yeh and Faisal Salhab at 11:30 a.m. and Alido anchors the team’s bid against Chien-Yao Hung and Ali Alsakha at 11:40 a.m.

China, Korea and India hope to provide the first day fireworks as they are pitted in the first two days with Im, Ashun and Lahiri colliding at 10:30 a.m. on No. 1, Ding, Wooyoung Cho and Chawrasia mixing it up next at 10:40, Guxin Chen, Yubin Jang and Khalin Joshi facing off at 10:50 a.m., and Kim, Sharma and Vietnam’s Anh Minh Nguyen at 11 a.m.

China is also banking its gold medal bid in men’s competitions, a four-to-play, three-to-count format event, on three players.