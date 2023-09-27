^

Sports

ICTSI Mimosa Plus Championship: Constantino fires 66 to share lead with Fortuna

Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 5:42pm
ICTSI Mimosa Plus Championship: Constantino fires 66 to share lead with Fortuna
Harmie Constantino
Pilipinas Golf

CLARK FREEPORT ZONE – Harmie Constantino put up a 66 round so startling it turned what had appeared to be a one player’s show to an anybody’s race as she tied Mikha Fortuna in the lead after 36 holes of the ICTSI Mimosa Plus Championship here Wednesday.

A big birdie-binge linking both nines of Mimosa Plus’ Acacia course led to a pair of 33s and lifted Constantino from six shots down at joint fourth to a share of the lead at seven-under 137 as Fortuna found the going a lot tougher after a flawless opening 65 and finished with a 72.

But Daniella Uy posted a second straight 69 on a strong finish to stalk the joint leaders at 138 and Korean Min Yeong Kim came through with a solid 68 to seize solo fourth at 139.

Sarah Ababa rallied with 68 to move to fifth at 140 while South Pacific Classic leg winner Florence Bisera likewise recalled her fierce form and matched Constantino’s six-under card she fashioned out in bogey-free fashion to tie Korean Seoyun Kim, who carded a 71, at 141.

Korean amateur Jiwon Lee, priming up for next Tuesday’s ICTSI Junior PGT national finals, put in a second straight 71 for 142 while Apple Fudolin and Chihiro Ikeda pooled 145 and 146 after 69 and 73, respectively.

But the chase for the top P120,000 purse in the 54-hole championship put up by ICTSI could be reduced to the top four players with Constantino, Fortuna and Uy gearing up for what promises to be a day-long battle of power, iron play, putting and nerves.

“The pin placements were difficult in the first two days, so it will be much harder tomorrow,” said Constantino, seeking to emerge the only three-leg winner in this year’s Ladies Philippine Golf Tour after scoring back-to-back victories at Luisita and Villamor Philippine Masters.

“But I’m playing pretty good. Hopefully, this continues tomorrow,” she said. “I’ll still do the same thing – work on my game and try to get better each day.”

Too far behind a hot-starting Fortuna, Constantino broke a birdie-bogey game from No. 3 as she mounted her charge with back-to-back birdies from No. 5 then netted another stroke on the par-5 No. 9.

Riding on the momentum, she birdied the 10th and picked up strokes in the next three to complete a five-hole binge for a running seven-under card. But she missed grabbing the solo lead with a mishap on No. 17, enabling Fortuna, playing in a flight behind, to salvage a share of it with a second straight birdie on No. 16.

“I tried to make as much putts as I can. It just so happened that the putts that I was making kept dropping,” said Constantino.

Despite her 72, Fortuna, who blew the field with a first round 65 and took a four-shot lead over Uy, said she played a pretty steady round.

“The pins were tough and I tried to be patient. But it is what it is, one more day tomorrow,” said Fortuna, who continued to tone down expectations of a maiden win in the country’s premier ladies circuit backed by Kampfortis Golf, the official apparel of the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

“No expectations. I want to win but I really don’t think about it,” said Fortuna. “I don’t want to put pressure on myself. I just want to stay patient and not to get frustrated. I'll just play one hole at a time and get birdies as much as I can.”

But expect Uy to save the best for last like she did in snaring the Forest Hills and Del Monte titles.
She made her move with a three-birdie splurge from No. 3 and though she stumbled with bogeys on Nos. 6 and 8, she birdied the ninth then bounced back from another miscue on No. 14 with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18.
Kim also hopes to make the most of her chances for a first LPGT victory after dishing out a solid 33-35 round behind a superb all-around game.

“My driving and putting were good. I really focused on them and I tried not to get any bogey,” said Kim.

vuukle comment

GOLF

HARMIE CONSTANTINO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Cone not taking chances

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
It could be the most problematic Gilas team ever but no matter the odds, coach Tim Cone is armed for battle with a band of brothers determined to fight ‘til the final buzzer of every contest at the Hangzhou...
Sports
fbtw
Baltazar puts up monster numbers anew as Pampanga thwarts Muntinlupa

Baltazar puts up monster numbers anew as Pampanga thwarts Muntinlupa

9 hours ago
Pampanga banked on a dominant Justine Baltazar anew to trounce Muntinlupa, 87-73, in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Eumir faces Viet &lsquo;suki&rsquo;

Eumir faces Viet ‘suki’

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
One down, four to go. That’s the countdown for lightheavyweight boxer Eumir Marcial in chasing gold in the 80kg division...
Sports
fbtw

Bolts drop opening match in Qatar

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Kuwait’s Al Arabi SC dealt the Meralco Bolts an 82-90 defeat at the start of the Doha International Basketball Championship Monday night at the Al Gharafa Sports Club in Qatar (early yesterday in Manila).
Sports
fbtw
Gilas stamps class vs Bahrain

Gilas stamps class vs Bahrain

By Abac Cordero | 19 hours ago
The loudest cheers on this relatively quiet day for Team Philippines in the 19th Asian Games were those for Gilas Pilipi...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Predator or prey: Wide-open race looms in UAAP Season 86

Predator or prey: Wide-open race looms in UAAP Season 86

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Hunt or be hunted. That will be the mantra for all teams in an anticipated wide-open race to the throne as the hunting season...
Sports
fbtw
Mixed emotions for UP's Cansino as UAAP return looms

Mixed emotions for UP's Cansino as UAAP return looms

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
There are conflicting feelings for UP Fighting Maroons senior CJ Cansino as he is expected to make a return to the UAAP after...
Sports
fbtw
Maguliano powers Generals past Altas

Maguliano powers Generals past Altas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
JP Maguliano caught fire and towed the EAC Generals to their first win in the 99th NCAA men’s basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Van der Valk posts 2nd 66, hangs to 1-shot lead in ICTSI Mimosa tilt

Van der Valk posts 2nd 66, hangs to 1-shot lead in ICTSI Mimosa tilt

2 hours ago
Guido van der Valk used an early backside slip to stoke up another searing frontside run, leading to a second straight 66...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with