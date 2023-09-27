Predator or prey: Wide-open race looms in UAAP Season 86

From left: UAAP coaches Topex Robinson (La Salle), Jeff Napa (NU), Tab Baldwin (Ateneo), Jack Santiago (UE), Pido Jarencio (UST), Goldwin Monteverde (UP), Denok Miranda (FEU) and Nash Racela (Adamson) pose during the launch of UAAP Season 86 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Tuesday.

MANILA, Philippines – Hunt or be hunted.

That will be the mantra for all teams in an anticipated wide-open race to the throne as the hunting season begins in the UAAP Season 86 this weekend at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Atop of the food chain sit reigning champion Ateneo and the University of the Philippines — the finalists in the last two seasons — but the six other squads vow to give them a run for their own money in a “balanced” battlefield this time around.

“It’s either you’re the hunter or the hunted. You’ll never know who’s the hunter and hunted here,” said new coach Topex Robinson in Wednesday’s pre-season opening presser La Salle gears for redemption after a rare Final Four miss in Season 85.

Robinson will be joined by Denok Miranda of Far Eastern U and the returning Pido Jarencio of Santo Tomas as the new members of the stacked collegiate coaching fraternity, led by champion mentors Tab Baldwin of Ateneo and UP’s Goldwin Monteverde.

All women’s team mentors, namely Aries Dimaunahan of seven-peat champion National U, La Salle’s Cholo Villanueva, UE’s Darren Torre, Ateneo’s LA Mumar, UP’s Paul Ramos, UST’s Haydee Ong, FEU’s Bert Flores and Adamson’s Ryan Monteclaro, are also represented in the presser for the first time in history.

"Lahat, malakas. Balanced 'yung liga. Para sa akin basta kami laro lang. Basta pagpapawisan sila sa amin for sure,” said Jarencio, who’s back in Santo Tomas after 17 years since winning the school’s last UAAP title.

And while the odds are still on the Blue Eagles and the Fighting Maroons for a potential trilogy after splitting the crowns of the past two seasons, both squads are parading young units with the departure of their core players.

UP won Season 84 to snap a 36-year title drought, denying Ateneo a four-peat before the latter completed redemption in Season 85 as both series went the distance.

“We have a lot of young players. This is a team that will be characterized more by growth and experience. We’ll get there but there’s a lot of hard work to do,” said Baldwin, whose wards will be in a new territory without its champion core led by Ange Kouame, the Season 84 MVP and Season 85 Finals MVP.

“Lahat ng teams, competitive. Lahat contenders. On our part, we’re just doing our best to prepare. We’re ready,” vowed Monteverde as the hoopers from Diliman also deal with the departure of Carl Tamayo, Zavier Lucero, James Spencer and Henry Galinato.

Even the likes of Jeff Napa-mentored National U and Nash Racela-coached Adamson, the surprise Final Four squads last season, along with the vastly-improved University of the East and FEU will bank on youth power to make it an even more interesting Season 86.

NU stands in the way as Ateneo’s first test followed by the main game between host UE, under Jack Santiago, and the revamped UST under Jarencio in the season opener.

Meanwhile, the UAAP, under the watch of executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag, has officially named former UP cager Xavier Nunag as the new commissioner with Atty. Mariana Lopa and Marvin Bienvenida as deputies for women’s and high school tournaments, respectively.