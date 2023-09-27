Invincibility shattered, NU cagebelles brace for tough UAAP Season 86 campaign

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time in a long time, the NU Lady Bulldogs look vulnerable as they seek their eighth straight championship in the UAAP women’s basketball tournament.

But for head coach Aris Dimaunahan, it is not cause for alarm — rather, a challenge to step up their game even more.

“That’s the fun part of competing, yung mga struggles namin and how well we could go with those lows, struggles,” Dimaunahan said during the UAAP Season 86 pre-tournament conference at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday.

“Ang daming [challenges] last year, and hopefully, we’ll learn from it, come back, and madali namin this season na better team kami.”

Even with the crown still in Sampaloc, NU had to go through a lot in Season 85 to get the championship.

Because their 108-game win streak was snapped by the DLSU Lady Archers, NU needed to go through a traditional final four. But at the end of the day, NU emerged on top.

Now with the record back to 0-0, Dimaunahan says his wards will just take it one game at a time.

“The mindset is keeping the championship with the school and again, we don’t look too far ahead, we always take it one practice at a time, one game at a time.”

Dimaunahan’s Lady Bulldogs continue to be the team to beat in the women’s basketball tournament, with the likes of Camille Clarin, Angel Surada, Tin Cayabyab and Karl Pingol.

NU opens its eight-peat bid on Sunday against Ateneo.