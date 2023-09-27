^

Adamson's Lastimosa banks on 'aggressive rehab' for knee, eyes return in UAAP 1st round

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 2:50pm
Jerom Lastimosa
MANILA, Philippines — Adamson University super senior Jerom Lastimosa remained hopeful of his impending debut in UAAP Season 86, even as he continues to nurse a left knee injury.

Lastimosa, who fueled Adamson’s journey to the Final Four last year, said that he is currently undergoing treatment to make his season debut sooner rather than later.

“For now, I do aggressive rehab para sa tuhod ko and hopefully as early as now makabalik ako sa first round. [Ang] masasabi ko lang talaga is maglalaro ako,” said Lastimosa during the UAAP Season 86 kick off press conference on Wednesday.

Lastimosa was rumored to have considered overseas offers, after playing four years already in the collegiate scene, but the Mythical Five member returned to exhaust his final year of eligibility.

Now with more experience, particularly with the national team in one of the FIBA World Cup windows earlier this year, Lastimosa hopes to translate his growth to the UAAP.

“I’ve learned a lot from the [veterans] lalong lalo na napasama ako sa Gilas madami akong natutunan. I think lahat yun madadala ko this coming season,” he said.

Already a veteran of his own right in the San Marcelino squad, Lastimosa keeps himself zeroed in on his target — both on and off the court.

“Of course, kaya nagse-stay ako sa Adamson I want to finish my studies. Second, to win the championship.”

