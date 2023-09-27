^

FINIS stages national swim tilt’s Mindanao leg in Digos City

Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 2:38pm
FINIS Philippines managing director Vince Garcia

MANILA, Philippines – FINIS Philippines is going all-in on its mission to provide both the athletes and coaches the right mix of experience and education in an international environment program.

As for Vince Garcia, FINIS Philippines managing director, the company’s portfolio in terms of sponsoring and organizing swimming events and coaches training is getting bigger and bolder.

“We’re in the right direction as far as the company’s commitment to the development of swimming, providing an international-level environment of competition, while helping our local coaches receive a high-level education which they can use to strengthen their coaching career,” said Garcia, an active triathlete and coach/manager of Para triathletes.

After the successful Luzon and Visayas legs held in New Clark City in Tarlac and Iloilo City, respectively, Garcia announced that the Mindanao leg — the final meet in the three-series FINIS National Long Course Swimming Championship — is set to unfold September 30 to October 1 in Digos City, Davao del Sur.

“It’s all system go. After discussing the program of activities with other local organizers, nakakuha na tayo ng scheduled for the Mindanao leg. Then, see you all for the National Finals in Tarlac,” said Garcia.

The National Finals is slated October 21-22 at the New Clark City in Capas.

Interested schools, clubs and groups can send their entry form and info kits to entry [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected].

For inquiries, call or message 09177986586.

Garcia also said that FINIS also kicked off its ASCA (American Swim Coaches Association) Swim coaching certifications for Levels 1&2 last September 16-17 in Quezon City.

Another coaching certification for Levels 1 & 2 is set on October 14-15 (Bacolod City), October 28-29 (Davao City), and November 4-5 in Quezon City, while Level 3, 4 & 5 certification to be conducted by ASCA Chief Executive coach Chad Onken is scheduled on November 20-21, November 22 and November 25, respectively, at the Acropolis Greens Sports Complex Clubhouse.

“What does an ASCA certification mean? It means that you care about your continuing coaching education and your professional preparation. It marks you as a coach who is in the mainstream of the swim coaching profession, and willing to be examined and certified by an independent agency (ASCA),” said Garcia.

