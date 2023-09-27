^

‘Watch out for us’: Jarencio upbeat on rejigged UST Tigers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 2:35pm
'Watch out for us': Jarencio upbeat on rejigged UST Tigers
UST head coach Pido Jarencio
The STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – The new-look UST Growling Tigers vowed to compete their hearts out this upcoming UAAP season, returning head coach Pido Jarencio said.

"Pagpapawisan sila sa amin," Jarencio told reporters during Wednesday's kickoff press conference at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

"Basta kami, abang-abang lang kami. Ingat kayo sa amin," he added.
UST had a dismal 1-13 win-loss record in last season's UAAP men's basketball tournament.

In the offseason, the team brought back Jarencio, secured the backing of San Miguel Corporation, and acquired a number of new players.

The team brought in SJ Moore, Vince Ventulan, Mark Llemit, Jason Suba and John Abate in the offseason.

They will continue to be led by Nic Cabanero, Adama Faye and Paul Manalang.

Jarencio said that he expects a tough tournament ahead, saying in jest that fancied NU, Ateneo, La Salle and UP might win the title "at the same time."

For this season, he said the Espana-based cagers will be taking things "one game at a time."

"Tignan natin. Galing kami sa 1-13 last year. Tignan natin, one game at a time," Jarencio said.

"Kung mag-improve ang team, ayos. Kung hindi naman, e patay sa akin itong mga ito pag hindi mag-improve this year," he joked.

For his part, Cabanero said that the team will be bringing back the "glory days" of UST. 

But, he also followed suit, saying the team will be taking games one at a time. 

"Iyong final four and championship, it will come na rin. Basta manalo kami, one game at a time. 

UST will kick off the season against UE at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The second game of the double-header will be between Ateneo and NU.

UST will try to get into the final four of the tournament for the first time in years. 

