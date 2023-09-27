^

Sports

Eala guaranteed of Asiad bronze

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 1:21pm
Eala guaranteed of Asiad bronze
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala is assured of at least a bronze medal in the 19th Asian Games after completing a comeback against Japan's Kyoka Okamura, 0-6, 7-5, 6-0, Wednesday at the HOC Tennis Centre in Hangzhou, China.

Eala was bageled in the first set as she struggled against Okamura, 0-6.
But she dug deep and powered her way through to a 7-5 second set to keep her semifinals hope alive.

The World No. 190 woman tennister then made it look easy and breezed through the third set, 6-0.

Eala appeared like she was about to drop her first game in the third set after going down 40-0 in the fifth game.

But she slowly climbed back and tied the match.

She completed the comeback and took a fifth game to have a 5-0 lead in the third set.

Eala did not allow Okamura to win a point in the sixth game to complete the come-from-behind win.

Eala will face the winner between World No. 23 Qinwen Zheng of China and Korea's Park Sohyun, who will play also Tuesday.

vuukle comment

ALEX EALA

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES 2023

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Cone not taking chances

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It could be the most problematic Gilas team ever but no matter the odds, coach Tim Cone is armed for battle with a band of brothers determined to fight ‘til the final buzzer of every contest at the Hangzhou...
Sports
fbtw

Bolts drop opening match in Qatar

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Kuwait’s Al Arabi SC dealt the Meralco Bolts an 82-90 defeat at the start of the Doha International Basketball Championship Monday night at the Al Gharafa Sports Club in Qatar (early yesterday in Manila).
Sports
fbtw
Eumir faces Viet &lsquo;suki&rsquo;

Eumir faces Viet ‘suki’

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
One down, four to go. That’s the countdown for lightheavyweight boxer Eumir Marcial in chasing gold in the 80kg division...
Sports
fbtw

Pasay nips Iloilo, Pasig rips Negros

14 hours ago
The Pasay Voyagers leaned on Laurenz Paul Victoria’s two free throws with six seconds left to thwart the Iloilo United Royals, 85-84, on Monday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth...
Sports
fbtw

Miami rules 3x3 Cebu Masters, Manila Chooks books quarters finish

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Former NBA player Jimmer Fredette stamped his class as Miami escaped with a 22-19 win over Vienna to conquer the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters last weekend at the SM Seaside City Cebu.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hit soccer video game adds mixed-gender teams, sheds FIFA name

Hit soccer video game adds mixed-gender teams, sheds FIFA name

4 hours ago
The blockbuster soccer video game franchise from Electronic Arts, no longer linked to FIFA, will allow mixed-gender lineups...
Sports
fbtw
Baltazar puts up monster numbers anew as Pampanga thwarts Muntinlupa

Baltazar puts up monster numbers anew as Pampanga thwarts Muntinlupa

4 hours ago
Pampanga banked on a dominant Justine Baltazar anew to trounce Muntinlupa, 87-73, in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Thousands of jins set to compete in Smart-MVPSF inter-school taekwondo tilt

Thousands of jins set to compete in Smart-MVPSF inter-school taekwondo tilt

4 hours ago
Around 4,000 budding taekwondo jins from around the country will fight for the bragging rights when the Philippine Taekwondo...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas stamps class vs Bahrain

Gilas stamps class vs Bahrain

By Abac Cordero | 14 hours ago
The loudest cheers on this relatively quiet day for Team Philippines in the 19th Asian Games were those for Gilas Pilipi...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with