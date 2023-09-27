Eala guaranteed of Asiad bronze

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala is assured of at least a bronze medal in the 19th Asian Games after completing a comeback against Japan's Kyoka Okamura, 0-6, 7-5, 6-0, Wednesday at the HOC Tennis Centre in Hangzhou, China.

Eala was bageled in the first set as she struggled against Okamura, 0-6.

But she dug deep and powered her way through to a 7-5 second set to keep her semifinals hope alive.

The World No. 190 woman tennister then made it look easy and breezed through the third set, 6-0.

Eala appeared like she was about to drop her first game in the third set after going down 40-0 in the fifth game.

But she slowly climbed back and tied the match.

She completed the comeback and took a fifth game to have a 5-0 lead in the third set.

Eala did not allow Okamura to win a point in the sixth game to complete the come-from-behind win.

Eala will face the winner between World No. 23 Qinwen Zheng of China and Korea's Park Sohyun, who will play also Tuesday.