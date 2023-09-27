^

Sports

Baltazar puts up monster numbers anew as Pampanga thwarts Muntinlupa

Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 10:05am
Baltazar puts up monster numbers anew as Pampanga thwarts Muntinlupa
Justine Baltazar finished with 23 points, 24 rebounds and six assists to lead the Giant Lanterns to their 11th straight win.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Pampanga banked on a dominant Justine Baltazar anew to trounce Muntinlupa, 87-73, in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season on Tuesday and complete a perfect run at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Baltazar, the MVP race pacesetter, posted 23 points, 24 rebounds and six assists to lead the Giant Lanterns to their 11th straight win at home and 25th overall against just two losses in the two-division, 29-team tournament.

With only one more assignment left — San Juan — Pampanga assured itself of finishing the round-robin elimination phase with the best record, towing defending champion Nueva Ecija (22-5) in the North Division and Bacoor (22-4) in the South Division.

Encho Serrano supported Baltazar with 14 points plus four rebounds and so did John Lloyd Clemente with 11 points plus four rebounds.

A huge 61-43 edge off both boards proved enough for Pampanga to pull away, 87-65, before cruising along and letting Muntinlupa come closer.

Muntinlupa, which tumbled to 15-12, got 19 points plus nine rebounds from JP Sarao, and 14 points, 4 rebounds, plus four assists from Dave Moralde.

Earlier, Mark Atabay knocked in a jumper with three seconds left to lift Marikina past San Juan, 75-73.

The 20-footer shattered the last tie forged by San Juan following a middle triple by Marwin Taywan with 5.9 seconds to go and boosted the Shoemasters' chances of clinching the eighth and last playoff spot in the North.

Marikina, which also banked on the fourth quarter explosion of Joe Gomez De Liano, raised its record to 15-12 and gained space from pursuing Bataan (13-13).

De Liano fired nine of his 12 points in the last 10 minutes and also had 11 rebounds for Marikina, which drew 13 points from Inand Fornilos and eight points plus eight rebounds from Atabay.

San Juan, which missed the services of top player Orlan Wamar, slid to 19-8 and a tie for the fourth slot with Caloocan in the North.

Trying to fill up Wamar's role, Taywan posted 15 points, followed by AC Soberano with 14 and Renzo Subido with 11.

Oriental Mindoro nipped Quezon City TODA Aksyon V Fresh, 79-77, in the opener behind the near triple-double of Paulo Hubalde.

Hubalde tallied 25 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals for the also-ran Disiplinados, who improved to 5-22.

Quezon City finished its campaign in the two-division, 29-team competition with a 3-25 slate.

The MPBL goes to the Bacoor Strike Gym on Wednesday with Laguna battling Bulacan at 4 p.m., Manila tackling Rizal at 6 p.m., and Zamboanga testing Bacoor at 8 p.m.

JUSTINE BALTAZAR

MPBL
