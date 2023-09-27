^

Sports

Thousands of jins set to compete in Smart-MVPSF inter-school taekwondo tilt

Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 9:54am
Intense action is expected anew in this year's Smart/MVPSF National Inter-School meet.

MANILA, Philippines – Around 4,000 budding taekwondo jins from around the country will fight for the bragging rights when the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) stages the 2023 SMART/MVP Sports Foundation National Inter-School Taekwondo Championships from September 30 to October 1.

With another huge number of players, the PTA decided to hold the two-day event in two venues with the Ninoy Aquino Stadium hosting the Kyorugi (free sparring) while Poomsae (forms) be held at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

Ateneo, UP, UST La Salle, St. Paul-Pasig, Diliman Preparator School and UE are expected to field their top bets in the event sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Milo.

As in the past, the tournament will be divided into novice and advance players with five divisions under each category namely: seniors, juniors, cadet, grade school and toddler classed separately for male and female competitors. 

All affiliated schools, even from Mindanao and Visayas, are also taking part in the event that will start at 8 a.m.

Meantime, poomsae events are open for colored and black belt students in individual and team events.  

It is performed by following a systematic time of movement in a consecutive sequence against an imaginary opponent or multiple opponents.  

It consists of movements using the hands and feet and interconnected techniques like blocking, punching, striking, thrusting, and kicking.  

Martial arts enthusiasts and sports aficionados are invited to witness this event, especially children who are interested to learn this sport.

TAEKWONDO
