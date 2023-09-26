Italy-based Filipino is top Berlin Marathon finisher from Philippines

Lorenzo Castro Jr. was the best Filipino finisher in the BMW Berlin Marathon last September 24, clocking 2 hours, 35 minutes and 51 seconds.

MANILA, Philippines – Lorenzo Castro Jr. of G.S. Maiano Club in Italy was the top Filipino finisher in the BMW Berlin Marathon last September 24.

The 41-year-old ultra runner clocked 2 hours, 35 minute and 51 seconds to beat more than 100 Filipinos who took part in one of the most prestigious marathons in the world.

Castro, who reached the podium 12 times last year, was born in Ilocos Sur province. He lives in Florence with wife Noreen and children Rykiel, Tulisse and Tamara.

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, 38, won the men's division for the fifth time, clocking 2:02:42, while Ethiopian Tigist Assefa, 22, ruled the women's division with a new world record of 2:11:53.

According to Italia Marathon Club member Alona Cochon, the Filipino runners went to the Philippine Embassy in Berlin last September 22 for a meet-and-greet session with Ambassador Irene Susan Natividad.

"Being healthy and the feeling of accomplishment. It feels good to be able to run and reach the finish line. So, all the best to all of you," said Natividad.

Also present were Minister and Consul Gerardo Abiog (political section), Minister and Consul Mary Luck Hicarte (economic), Third Secretary and Vice Consul Mina Ganzon (cultural), Consular assistants Daryl Anthony Lazo, Arneil Segio and Reynicanor Barbieto, and attachés Jennifer Veronique Evangelista, Mylah Ann Rubio, Catherine Ramintas, Amalia Sibug and Marjorie Hahnelt.