Eala downs Indian foe, makes Asian Games quarterfinals

Alex Eala of the Philippines during her match against India's Bhosale Rutuja in the 19th Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala is off to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Asian Games after beating India's Rutuja Bhosale, 7-6(5), 6-2, Tuesday at the HOC Tennis Centre in Hangzhou, China.

After being down 3-4, Eala tied the first set and subsequently took the lead, 5-4, to move to set point.

But Bhosale tied the game at 5-all, and again at 6-6.

The Filipina ace dug deep to take the first set after being down 0-3 in the tiebreak.

The second set was close at the beginning, with the two players trading leads.

Bhosale tied the second set at 2-2.

But the Word No. 191 women's tennister blanked the Indian the rest of the way, 6-2.

Eala will be facing the winner of the ongoing match between Japan's Kyoka Okamura and Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee.

Tararudee is currently leading after taking a 6-4 first set.