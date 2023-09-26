Jimmer Fredette puts on a show as Miami runs away with FIBA 3x3 Masters title

Jimmer Fredette (left, No. 2), the US NCAA legend and a former first-round pick in the NBA, put on a show in front of Filipino fans with nine points in the finale marked by a game-winner in the last 46 seconds.

MANILA, Philippines – Former NBA player Jimmer Fredette stamped his class as Miami escaped with a 22-19 win over Vienna to conquer the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters last weekend at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

Fredette, the US NCAA legend and a former first-round pick in the NBA, put on a show in front of Filipino fans with nine points in the finale marked by a game-winner in the last 46 seconds.

The 34-year-old ace, who had also Asian stints including in the Chinese Basketball Association, was named the Cebu Masters MVP with support from Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis.

It’s the first leg title for an American team since 2019, thus booking a ticket to the FIBA 3x3 World Tour finals in Jeddah plus a $40,000 grand prize.

Miami’s stellar run included a 21-13 upset of world No. 1 Ub Huishan of Serbia.

But more than the sweeping title, Miami and the rest of the world-class participants lauded the country’s warm 3x3 hosting, led by Chooks.

“This is an unbelievable tournament. Chooks-to-Go and FIBA did a great job putting it on. The fans here are the best in the world — the atmosphere, the energy, the support in every game all day long is incredible," said Barry, son of NBA Hall of Famer Rick.

“Big shout out to the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3. Thank you for having us.”

Home bet Manila Chooks, meanwhile, finally broke through with a quarterfinal finish after a series of setbacks highlighted by a 21-17 win over world No. 12 Futian of China.

Cebuano pride Mac Tallo, the country’s No. 1 3x3 player, led the way as Chooks registered a maiden win in the top-level World Tour Masters since the Manila Masters last year.

Meanwhile, Tallo fell short to Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy’s Steve Sir in the two-point shootout finals, 14-13, as world champion Rafal “Lipek” Lipinski of Poland beat the Philippines’ David “Air” Carlos for $4,000 in the slam dunk contest.