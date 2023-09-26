Blacklist Academy sanctioned over mismanagement of MDL team

Blacklist Academy currently sits at the bottom of the MDL Standings with three points after just one win and six losses.

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile Legends Bang Bang developer Moonton Games had imposed sanctions on Blacklist Academy for the mismanagement of their Mobile Legends Bang Bang Development League (MDL) team, Blacklist Academy, formerly Blacklist Academy Lunatix.

This after investigations were conducted after Blacklist Academy Lunatix manager Eviann Balquin revealed in an interview with Spin.ph how Team Lunatix failed in their obligation to provide for the teams' food expenses and players' salary.

Moonton found Blacklist Academy LTX guilty of mismanagement, which resulted in poor working conditions with players not given enough budget for food and their salaries not given on time.

Given that the official registered team in MDL Philippines is Blacklist Academy, they will be the one sanctioned. While Moonton was conducting their investigations, Blacklist International had earlier announced the termination of their partnership with Team Lunatix and will be taking over the management of the MDL team.

"Under these circumstances, MDL Philippines will impose a fine to Blacklist Academy, the officially registered team to compete in MDL Philippines Season 2. We will coordinate closely with Blacklist Academy to improve their players' boot camp situation and fulfill their contractual obligations to the players," MDL Philippines said in a statement.

The league adds that they will be conducting workshops to help empower players in dealing with similar situations to prevent the same incident from happening again.

"MDL Philippines seeks to protect the well-being of all players and the league does not condone any unfair treatment to the players. Let this be a clear signal to all teams to properly manage their players by giving them the best possible working condition," the statement concluded.

