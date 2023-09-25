^

Sports

Filipinas run into Korean brick wall as path to Asiad medal becomes tougher

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 25, 2023 | 9:40pm
Filipinas run into Korean brick wall as path to Asiad medal becomes tougher
The Filipinas Starting XI during their match against Vietnam in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh on May 9, 2023.
Nhac Nguyen / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s football team’s podium mission in their first-ever Asian Games hit a speed bump on Monday as the Filipinas lost to South Korea, 5-1, at the Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium.

Hwayeon Son led the cavalry for Korea as she netted a hat-trick to place her team firmly in front of the standings of Group E.

Despite taking the lead early courtesy of a goal from Sarina Bolden, the Filipinas just couldn’t keep up the defensive pressure against the World No. 20 Koreans.

Meryll Serrano and Bolden connived for a dream start for the Filipinas after Serrano delivered a through ball to Bolden in the 8th minute.

Bolden shook off two defenders and beat the keeper to give the Philippines the early advantage, 1-nil.

But celebrations were cut short for the Filipinas as Garam Chun quickly netted the equalizer in the 11th minute. 

Coming off of a corner, the ball pin-balled inside the box and landed opportunistically at Chun, who was able to slot it past an unaware Olivia McDaniel as the sides were quickly leveled, 1-1.

Energized by the quick equalizer, the Koreans ramped up the attack as the Filipinas were stuck on the defensive for most of the opening half.

After a couple of close calls, the efforts finally paid off for Korea Republic as Son headed in the first of three goals from her near the halftime whistle.

After conceding a goal in the opening minutes, the Koreans were suddenly ahead, 2-1, at the break.

Misfortune continued to plague Mark Torcaso’s side as a foul was called on Eva Madarang, who tripped Chun inside the box shortly after play resumed in the second half.

A penalty was awarded and Soyun Ji made it 3-1 in favor of Korea at the 52nd minute mark.

Son then quickly followed it up four minutes later with her second goal of the contest.

At the 69th minute, she completed her hat-trick and made it a four-goal rout for the Koreans.

With the result, Korea will likely win the group, which means the Filipinas will need to finish inside the top three second placers across all groups to move on to the knockout rounds.

The Filipinas will attempt to rebound and force the issue when they play their final group stage game against Myanmar on Thursday, September 28.

vuukle comment

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES 2023

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcial outpoints foe, advances in Asiad boxing

Marcial outpoints foe, advances in Asiad boxing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial is off to the next round of the men’s light heavyweight division of the 2022 Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Team Philippines strikes in taekwondo

Team Philippines strikes in taekwondo

By Abac Cordero | 22 hours ago
Patrick King Perez was Sunday’s best for Team Philippines in the 19th Asian Games here.
Sports
fbtw
Perez cops Asiad poomsae bronze

Perez cops Asiad poomsae bronze

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipino taekwondoin Patrick Perez took home the bronze medal in men's poomsae, putting the Philippines in the medal board...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas heads to China for Asiad mission

Gilas heads to China for Asiad mission

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas has flown off to China a couple of days before it kicks off its Asian Games basketball conquest.
Sports
fbtw
Cone ready for war with Plan B

Cone ready for war with Plan B

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas is going with Plan B for its Asian Games campaign.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Delgaco falls short of Asiad medal bid in rowing

Delgaco falls short of Asiad medal bid in rowing

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Rower Joanie Delgaco missed in her medal bid in the 19th Asian Games, winding up fifth in women’s single sculls event...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines pulls out of Asiad 3x3 women's tilt

Philippines pulls out of Asiad 3x3 women's tilt

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
The Philippines decided to withdraw from the women’s 3x3 competition in the 19th Asian Games here after organizers denied...
Sports
fbtw
Eala sizzles in Asian Games debut, crushes Pakistani

Eala sizzles in Asian Games debut, crushes Pakistani

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Fourth seed Alex Eala marked her Asian Games debut with a 6-0, 6-0 romp over Pakistan’s Sarah Ibrahim Khan, fueling...
Sports
fbtw
Tondo kids feted in SMC-FIBA event

Tondo kids feted in SMC-FIBA event

7 hours ago
Hundreds of students from Tondo, Manila who served as player escorts during the FIBA World Cup were honored during a ceremony...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with