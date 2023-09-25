Filipinas run into Korean brick wall as path to Asiad medal becomes tougher

The Filipinas Starting XI during their match against Vietnam in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh on May 9, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s football team’s podium mission in their first-ever Asian Games hit a speed bump on Monday as the Filipinas lost to South Korea, 5-1, at the Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium.

Hwayeon Son led the cavalry for Korea as she netted a hat-trick to place her team firmly in front of the standings of Group E.

Despite taking the lead early courtesy of a goal from Sarina Bolden, the Filipinas just couldn’t keep up the defensive pressure against the World No. 20 Koreans.

Meryll Serrano and Bolden connived for a dream start for the Filipinas after Serrano delivered a through ball to Bolden in the 8th minute.

Bolden shook off two defenders and beat the keeper to give the Philippines the early advantage, 1-nil.

But celebrations were cut short for the Filipinas as Garam Chun quickly netted the equalizer in the 11th minute.

Coming off of a corner, the ball pin-balled inside the box and landed opportunistically at Chun, who was able to slot it past an unaware Olivia McDaniel as the sides were quickly leveled, 1-1.

Energized by the quick equalizer, the Koreans ramped up the attack as the Filipinas were stuck on the defensive for most of the opening half.

After a couple of close calls, the efforts finally paid off for Korea Republic as Son headed in the first of three goals from her near the halftime whistle.

After conceding a goal in the opening minutes, the Koreans were suddenly ahead, 2-1, at the break.

Misfortune continued to plague Mark Torcaso’s side as a foul was called on Eva Madarang, who tripped Chun inside the box shortly after play resumed in the second half.

A penalty was awarded and Soyun Ji made it 3-1 in favor of Korea at the 52nd minute mark.

Son then quickly followed it up four minutes later with her second goal of the contest.

At the 69th minute, she completed her hat-trick and made it a four-goal rout for the Koreans.

With the result, Korea will likely win the group, which means the Filipinas will need to finish inside the top three second placers across all groups to move on to the knockout rounds.

The Filipinas will attempt to rebound and force the issue when they play their final group stage game against Myanmar on Thursday, September 28.