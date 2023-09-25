^

Golden Tigresses, Lady Falcons chalk up SSL wins

Philstar.com
September 25, 2023 | 5:10pm
The Golden Tigresses tamed the two-time NCAA champion College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers, 25-13, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22, for a 3-0 sweep of Pool C.
Games on Saturday
(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

11 a.m. – SSC-R vs UE
2 p.m. – ADMU vs FEU
5 p.m. – UPHSD vs CSB

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas completed a Pool C sweep as Adamson topped Pool B with wins over separate foes on their way to the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 playoffs Monday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Golden Tigresses tamed the two-time NCAA champion College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers, 25-13, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22, for a 3-0 sweep of Pool C while the Lady Falcons (2-0) clinched the No. 1 seed in Pool B regardless of their last game after a 25-16, 25-16, 25-13 over the Lyceum Lady Pirates.

Jonna Perdido pumped in 20 points with support from Regina Jurado (19) and Angeline Poyos (17) to show the way for Santo Tomas, which previously drubbed Letran and the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

“Marami pa kaming rooms for improvement. ‘Yun ang pinakamanda. Kailangan namin ng consistency na siya namang pinaka-importante entering the next round,” said Golden Tigresses mentor Kungfu Reyes.

Adamson, for its part, leaned on a balanced attack as all players racked up the scoring board led by captain Lucille Almonte, Jimy Jean Jamili and Red Bascon with seven points each.

“It’s a good start for us na naka 2-0 kami kasi nakakakuha ng experience yung mga bago namin na madadala namin throughout the season. Ita-try pa rin namin i-blend yung chemistry ng mga bata papasok sa playoffs,” said Lady Falcons mentor JP Yude.

With the win of Adamson in Pool B, Arellano secured the second spot with a 2-1 card en route to the next round as Lyceum (1-2) and San Beda (0-2) crashed out of contention in the 16-team SSL backed by Mikasa, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Summit Bottle Water, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, R and B Milk Tea, Potato Corner, Rebel Sports, Converge ICT Solutions and Genius Sports.

Reigning champion National University (2-0) in Pool A and Far Eastern University (2-0) in Pool D were the first teams to make the playoffs, which will feature the top two teams from each group carrying over their slates to determine the ranking for the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, in the third match,  Mapua University (1-2) swept past Emilio Aguinaldo College (0-2), 25-19, 29-27, 25-11, for a graceful exit in Pool D after nearly slaying Ateneo (1-0) the other night with a gritty 23-25, 20-25, 33-35 loss.

“Natutuwa ako kasi last game namin and we finished strong dito sa Shakey’s,” said Lady Cardinals coach Clarence Esteban, whose wards were led by Hannah de Guzman’s 12 points.

